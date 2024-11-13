Guyana Badminton Association team to compete in Suriname International tourney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) team, comprising Akili Haynes, Priyanna Ramdhani, Nkosi Beaton, Frank Waddell, and Jonathan Debidin, will represent Guyana at the Suriname International 2024, scheduled from November 13-17 in Paramaribo, Suriname. The tournament will feature Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles events.

In the preliminary round on November 13, Nkosi Beaton, Frank Waddell, and Jonathan Debidin will compete for a spot in the main draw. Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes are set to participate directly in the main draw, which begins on November 14, 2024, positioning them as key contenders in their events.

The GBA extends its best wishes to the team and expresses gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association, Chet Bowling, Andrew Browne, Gavin Caio, and Jason Stephney for their support in making the journey to this tournament possible.