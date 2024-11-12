(Thrilling Double Header Highlights East Bank Football Association U14 Boys League Action)

Latest update November 12th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 12, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association U14 Boys League continued its exciting run on Sunday, November 10th, 2024, with two electrifying matches at the Herstelling Football Ground. The league, launched on October 27th, 2024, has already proven to be a platform for rising young talents as six teams compete for supremacy in what is becoming one of the most anticipated youth football leagues in the region.
In the opening game of the day, Swan Football Club’s U14 Boys delivered an impressive 4-0 victory over Soesdyke United Football Club. Adrian Welcome was the standout player of the match, scoring a remarkable hat trick. The 14-year-old striker displayed excellent finishing ability, netting all three goals in the first half, putting Swan FC firmly in control with a 3-0 lead by the halftime whistle. Devin Barasalte added to the lead in the 42nd minute, calmly converting to seal the 4-0 victory for Swan FC.
In the second match of the day, Herstelling FC put on an equally dominant display, securing a resounding 5-0 win over Friendship All Stars Football Club. Forward Eli Archer opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the box, leaving the opposition’s goalkeeper with no chance. Eleven-year-old prodigy Wayshawn Forde, who played in the attacking midfield role, was the star of the show, netting a clinical hat trick in the 29th, 33rd, and 46th minutes, showcasing his sharp instincts in front of goal. The victory was rounded off by Thea Rodrigues, who finished the goal fest with a thunderous right-footed shot in the 59th minute. Notably, both Herstelling FC and Friendship All Stars FC fielded female players as part of their developmental programme, highlighting the league’s inclusive approach to nurturing young talent across gender lines.
“We are thrilled to see such exciting football at this early stage of the competition,” said Orein Angoy, President of the East Bank Football Association. “This league not only serves as a platform for the development of our young players but also fosters a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition. We look forward to seeing even more amazing performances as the season progresses.”
The East Bank Football Association U14 Boys League is being played at the Herstelling Football Ground and will continue every Sunday throughout the season. The league is supported by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which has expressed its commitment to the development of youth football at all levels.
“The East Bank Football Association’s initiative is in line with the GFF’s broader goals of strengthening youth football and creating pathways for young players to advance to higher levels of competition,” said President Wayne Forde, who was on hand to witness the matches. “We are proud to support this league, and we look forward to watching these young athletes grow and develop.”
