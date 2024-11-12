(MVP Sports 8th Annual Girl’s U11 Football Tournament officially launched)

Latest update November 12th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 12, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-The Petra Organisation has partnered once again with MVP Sports to host the 8th Annual Schools’ U11 Football Tournament, scheduled to begin this Saturday, November 16th, at the Ministry of Education ground. This announcement came yesterday at a launch event held at MVP Sports’ Giftland Mall location, marking the countdown to an exciting competition for young footballers across the country.
This year’s tournament will feature 16 teams from across Guyana, competing in a round-robin knockout format for the coveted top prize of $100,000, along with a trophy and medals. Prizes will also be awarded to teams finishing in second, third, and fourth places, with cash awards of $75,000, $50,000, and $25,000, respectively, along with medals and trophies. In addition, special awards await the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Best Goalkeeper, and Top Goal Scorer.
Present at the launch were Petra Co-Directors Marlan Cole and Troy Mendonca, Secretary Aaliyah Hinds, Troy Peters and MVP Sports CEO Ian Ramdeo, all emphasizing the importance of supporting youth football and fostering the growth of the sport, particularly for young girls.
Mendonca underscored the significance of this partnership, particularly as corporate backing for grassroots sports has often been challenging to secure. He expressed gratitude to MVP Sports for their steadfast support, noting that their involvement helps to drive the Petra Organisation’s mission of developing football at the grassroots level.
CEO Ian Ramdeo spoke highly of Petra’s role in advancing football in Guyana. “Petra’s involvement in local football has been pivotal in the development of the sport in Guyana, especially given the work they have put in over the past decade. We at MVP Sports are thrilled to focus more on the girls’ division, as we see this initiative as key to growing youth football,” Ramdeo stated.
The tournament, now in its eighth year, has become a staple of youth football, bringing together young talent and offering them a competitive platform. Last year, Marian Academy emerged as champions.
As the title sponsor for a second consecutive year, MVP Sports, along with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education, continues to support Petra’s vision for promoting football in both male and female divisions.
Mendonca closed by thanking MVP Sports for their continued dedication, adding, “We believe this initiative will serve female football well.” The Petra Organisation, in collaboration with MVP Sports, remains committed to fostering the next generation of football talent in Guyana.
