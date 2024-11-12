Mechanic jailed for 24 months for discharging firearm, gets another 24-month sentence over illegal firearm and ammo

kaieteur News– Twenty-six-year-old Lloyd Gittens, who was previously sentenced to 24 months in prison last month, is now facing an additional 24-month sentence after admitting to discharging a loaded firearm at a civilian he allegedly robbed.

Gittens appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where he changed his plea to guilty for the charge of discharging a loaded firearm at Odel Thomas.

However, he maintained his not guilty plea for discharging the firearm at Constable Elijah Bijadder and for the robbery under arms charge.

The prosecution objected to bail, emphasizing the seriousness and frequency of such offences, which led to Gittens being remanded for the charges he denied and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for the charge he admitted to.

Upon hearing the additional sentence, Gittens, who appeared visibly resigned, asked the magistrate, “Your worship, you can’t do something for me?” before reluctantly leaving.

He is scheduled to return to court on December 9, 2024, for further proceedings.

Gittens made his first appearance on October 21, 2024, to answer five charges, including two counts of discharging a loaded firearm at a police officer and a civilian, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and a robbery under arms charge.

The first two charges allege that on September 16, 2024, Gittens fired a loaded firearm at Police Constable Elijah Bijadder and Odel Thomas at his residence located at Lot 140 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown. Gittens pleaded not guilty to these charges, claiming he did not realize that one of the individuals he shot at was a police officer.

The other two charges state that on the same date and location, Gittens possessed illegal ammunition—specifically, four live 9mm rounds—and an illegal 9mm pistol with serial number #FG046035. He pleaded guilty to both of these charges. Additionally, Gittens faced a robbery charge for allegedly stealing two gold chains valued at $650,000 from Joshua Holder on September 6, 2024, at Robb Street, Bourda Georgetown, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to police reports, on September 15, 2024, Odell Thomas reported his black and red XR motorcycle missing. After tracking its location using his cellular phone, he discovered it at a property on D’Andrade Street. Thomas alerted the police, who responded promptly. Upon arrival, Constable Bijadder and Thomas attempted to enter the premises but received no response at the front door. They then proceeded to the back door, which they opened to find Gittens armed with a handgun. Gittens allegedly pointed the weapon at them and discharged several rounds. In response, Bijadder returned fire to protect himself and Thomas.

Gittens attempted to flee through a window but fell and sustained injuries, leading to his capture. The firearm he was using fell from his grasp, allowing Bijadder to seize it. Gittens was subsequently informed of the offences against him, including possession of ammunition and a firearm without a licence, which he acknowledged.

(Mechanic jailed for 24 months for discharging firearm, gets another 24-month sentence over illegal firearm and ammo)