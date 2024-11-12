Latest update November 12th, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur Sports- After two days of fierce competition, the 2024 Hamilton Green Inter-Ward/Village Nine-a-side Knockout Football Championship concluded on Sunday with a single goal securing victory for Bent Street.

The intense showdown took place at the National Training Centre (NTC) turf ground, where Bent Street edged out the formidable Back Circle team 1-0 to claim the championship title and a $500,000 cash prize. The champions also walked away with twelve hampers, medals, and a trophy.

Bent Street clinched their spot in the final after a hard-fought semifinal against 2023 champions Stabroek Ballers, which ended in a tense 0-0 draw. The decisive moment in the final match arrived in the latter half, when a brilliant set-piece collaboration between Daniel Wilson and Adrian Aaron broke the deadlock. Wilson delivered a well-placed cross from the right corner, setting up Aaron for a perfectly timed tap-in that secured the championship-winning goal.

Bent Street settle Back Circle 1-0 to lift Hamilton Green’s Inter-Ward Football KO C/ship

Part of the semi final action on Sunday between Stabroek Ballers (Yellow) and Bent Street.

Back Circle, despite a valiant effort, finished as runners-up, receiving a $250,000 cash prize along with silver medals and a trophy.

The semifinal clashes were nail-biters, with both matches being decided by penalty shootouts. Back Circle edged out Stabroek Ballers in a sudden-death shootout following a goalless draw, while Bent Street narrowly defeated Pouderoyen after a 1-1 stalemate. In the third-place match, Stabroek Ballers overcame Pouderoyen, taking home $150,000 and a trophy.

The event was part of former Georgetown Mayor and Prime Minister Hamilton Green’s 90th birthday celebrations. Green himself was present, witnessing the thrilling matches and awarding prizes.

Bent Street settle Back Circle 1-0 to lift Hamilton Green’s Inter-Ward Football KO C/ship

Bent Street men defended will against Back Circle on Sunday to cruise to a well-deserved 1-0 victory.

This year’s championship was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including One Communications, Gold Reunion, John Fernandes, Gafoors, ENet, NAMILCO, Busta, Prittipaul Singh, Cummings Electrical, Muneshwer’s, Ready Mix, Silvies, Rick’s and Sari, and King’s Liquor. Additional contributions came from distinguished figures like Dr. Linden Dodson, Dr. Michael Sue, Edmond Vieira, Floyd Haynes, and Eddie’s Bobcat.

(Bent Street settle Back Circle 1-0 to lift Hamilton Green’s Inter-Ward Football KO C/ship)

