Trump won because many see him as the saviour who will enact that there can only be two genders

Some analyses as to why Trump won the election are missing the very important fact that many Christians in the USA want him to reverse the LGBQT practices seen as anti-traditional family values.

There is a hotly raging culture war in the USA with the educational arena as a major battlefield. That concerns many parents. Trump, who is not a poster child for family values and a multiple felon, was seen as the candidate who would reverse the rules that men can play in women sports, and women can play in men sports. That’s code for anti-LGBQT. On the other hand, campaigners for VP Harris such as Ms. Obama was boasting in her speeches how “they lit up the White House in LGBQT rainbow colors,” and that “it does not matter who you love.” This kind of speech drew out the rural Christian voters if more of that is what a Harris administration would be offering.

Trump’s platform on transgenderism in sports was appealing to Afro-American Christians too apart from white rural Christians. Christians have seen the broad overreach of the LGBT movement wanting schools to teach young children that they are not boys or girls but can be on a sliding scale, choosing what gender they want to identify with. Schools being ordered that parents cannot be told if their child is identifying as something different from their gender at birth, and the provision of “gender affirming” care were notions troublesome for parents. This had created a backlash in the USA spawning the formation of Parents Rights groups and passing of Parents Rights legislation, requiring states to disclose publicly lesson plans and materials used in teaching. Parents are concerned about what kinds of ideologies are being taught to their children. Many parents have also removed their children from the regular public schools in favour of special “Charter Schools” and private schools to avoid what they see as LGB propaganda being peddled in public schools.

It will not be surprising if Trump’s supporters push for legislation or action that marriage can only be between a man and a woman. That’s not farfetched because the Roe-v-Wade case that allowed abortion was reversed by the US Supreme Court. One implication of the Trump win is that his supporters might call for the USA to stop funding LGBT rights groups in foreign countries as part of foreign policy, as is being done now under the banner of human rights. In Guyana, foreign embassies are supporting the local groups. The Trump era promises to be very interesting as his supporters will hold him to his promises.

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate

