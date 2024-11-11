Time fuh dem child-fathers to stop playing Hide-and-Seek

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh it got some men in dis country who think being a father mean yuh only gotta show up one time – fuh de baby-making part. After dat, dem fellas gone missing like if dem had a run-in wid witness protection. But hear dis: you mek a child, you mek a commitment. It ain’t no part-time job. Once you is a father, yuh responsibility done sign and seal.

Guyana got nuff child-fathers who believe dem could just breeze through life like dem free as de wind. But yuh can’t play peek-a-boo wid responsibility. Dem boys seh if yuh could afford fuh go to de rum shop and buy de finest liquor, then surely yuh could buy some pampers and milk fuh yuh child. Matter of fact, de government should start making de deadbeat fathers tek a course in fatherhood – call it “Baby 101.” After all, it look like dem fellas need a refresher.

Dis cash grant business should come wid strings attached, yuh know. If yuh owe child support, yuh shouldn’t even see dat $100,000. Dem boys seh let de child-mothers garnish dat grant before it reach de lazy hand of dem who tink children could raise demselves. After all, it’s de child who deserve de benefit, not de absentee fathers who still playing hide-and-seek wid responsibility.

Dem boys seh de government should raise de child support and set up some rules fuh these slack fathers. Next time dem go missing, de government should send out a “Father Wanted” poster. Dem boys seh, if yuh want yuh child to look up to yuh, first yuh gotta be present in de child life even if is only financially.

It’s high time Guyana stop letting child-fathers disappear like smoke. Dem boys seh, if yuh father a child – by accident or design – step up fuh de job.

Talk half. Leff half.

