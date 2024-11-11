Preparations underway for KMTC Boxing Day Horse Race Meet

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports-Horse owners and other connections have begun preparations for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) traditional one-day Boxing Day horse race meet on December 26th.

The club which is situated at Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice has already begun preparations and the venue is already looking well set.

According to Mrs. Chan Kennard, preparations are going well and several owners and sponsors have already indicated a willingness to be a part of the day action.

Mrs. Kennard is the matriarch and honourary president of the club. She is well-learned and has been associated with the sport of horse racing for decades with close to 60 years of involvement in the activity. She is one of the seniors that is still around since the days of Durban Park.

The KMTC is being dubbed the premiere horse racing facility in the country with several requirements for proper horse race meets in place.

Horses competing on the day will have over six million dollars in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

Seven races are listed on the day’s programme and a sumptuous day of racing is anticipated.

The feature event is for animals classified C 1 and lower over a mile for a winner’s take of $1.2M and a trophy.

Another top race will see horses classified F and lower and E non-winners competing for a top prize of $600,000 and a trophy over 6 furlongs.

The H1 and lower animals will do battle over 6 furlongs for a first prize of $350.000 and a trophy.

The J and lower animals will be racing for the first prize of $300,000 and a trophy over 6 furlongs.

The K non-winners and L open horses will match stride for $250,000 and a trophy also over 6 furlongs.

The L-class horses that have not won a race will have a chance to compete over 6 furlongs for a $200,000 winner’s take and trophy.

The final event will see Guyanese-bred 2-year-old maiden animals racing over 5 furlongs for a reward of $250,000 and a trophy. The Boxing Day meet is one of the biggest meets organised by the club.

The outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana fame.

Interested persons can contact Basil Bactowar at 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), T. Jagdeo (618-7278) or Isaac Dalloo (689-0629) or any other executive of the KMTC for further details.

Bugle time is 12:30hrs.

