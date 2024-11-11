Police asked to investigate replication of old-age pension books – Jagdeo

Latest update November 11th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 11, 2024 News

…New books to include additional security features

Caption: Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed last Thursday that police were called in to investigate the suspected replication of Old Age Pension books after it was discovered by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

At his last press conference, Jagdeo was questioned about a $150 million Old Age Pension theft that has been circulating on social media. He clarified that this issue had been flagged some time ago by Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who noted concerns over duplicate pension books potentially linked to individuals or groups engaged in fraudulent activities.

“This is an old matter,” Jagdeo said, adding, “I recalled Dr. Vindhya Persaud raising this matter that they discovered some of the books might be duplicated by individuals who might be working in gangs or on their own, and the police were asked to look at this matter.”

He shared that he had directly contacted Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken about the severity of the issue, given the potential for large sums to be withdrawn fraudulently. Jagdeo said, “My big fear at that time was if they had drawn down the money on someone’s book, then the pensioner who goes there will not get their money.”

The Vice President emphasized that he expects the police to take condign action with anyone that was involved. “Charge them, put them before the court…and throw the full weight of the law on these people,” he added.

Moreover, in response to the issue, the government is moving to enhance the security of the pension books. Jagdeo explained that Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has been notified to incorporate more robust security features in the design of the new books, which are planned to include elements such as embossing to deter duplication. “I hope it does not delay the printing of the books [but] they already know what the pension rate would be for next year, it’ssss $41,000 per month, it will go up from $36,000 to $41,000…” Jagdeo said.

