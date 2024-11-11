Part-time teacher cops UG’s best law student award

Kaieteur News- Philippe Walker, a part-time teacher has copped the Pro Chancellor’s Medal as the best graduating student of the University of Guyana’s Bachelor’s of Law programme for the academic year 2023/2024.

The recipient described his law degree journey like no other. He said that the law studies required intense reading and many engaging discussions about interpretations. Walker expressed gratitude to the University of Guyana for the hybrid learning experience where classes are done in person and online.

“This allowed me the flexibility to work full time. I am also a part-time teacher of Physics and Mathematics,” the aspirant lawyer said. During his degree programme at the University of Guyana, Walker said he also actively engaged in activities that would expose him to the profession.

“I was the Master of Moot Court Guyana, which is a student-led body that seeks to grant students of law the opportunity to experience mock trials and gain first-hand advocacy experience…I also was an executive member of the University of Guyana Law Society, where I was part of organizing several student-led activities that can reacquaint the Post-Covid-19 batch of Law students with some of the rich traditions of the department,” the UG graduate said.

Walker is deeply passionate about Guyana and sees himself becoming, the President of Guyana since I was a tender age. “This is the reason that I seek to educate myself widely for I believe that to aspire to such an honourable position, then I myself must be a worthy candidate. I strongly believe in the product of Guyana and people of Guyana, and intend to serve my country always.”

For his accomplishment so far, Walker expressed profound gratitude to Jesus Christ, his Lord and Saviour. He said the Lord has been his rock on the days when he wanted to give up.

He said, “I also thank my wonderful hardworking and loving parents, both pensioners, Eon Walker and Dhurpati Sukhdeoji, whose life’s sacrifices have led me to be so academically-driven and successful, despite them both never having the same opportunities that I had.”

Additionally, Walker expressed gratitude to his wonderful lecturers and administration of the University of Guyana, who have inspired him over my eight-year journey at the institution. “Specifically, I thank Justice Benjamin, and Dr. Kim-Kyte of the Law Department for the unwavering belief and encouragement, and also to Vice-Chancellor, XI, Professor Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, an inspiring figure who is all things student-oriented,” he said adding, “It would be remiss of me to not thank my mentor, the Minister Sonia Parag, who herself is an attorney, and whose advice and personal stories were very instrumental. Finally, to Minister Priya Manickchand, I must express my sincerest gratitude for starting me on this journey. She made me believe in myself and told me that I should go for it and pursue my law degree.”

The future attorney who has an affinity for international law, and family law looks forward to serving the people of Guyana in these areas, in years to come. He said, “My words of encouragement for those persons ambitious about law would be in the form of a warning: do not do law if you lack commitment. Law is indeed a jealous mistress, and cannot be picked up on the side, or in spare time.”

