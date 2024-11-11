Opinion Piece: Absolute madness!!

Latest update November 11th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur Sports- How does ANY premier, supposedly world class, fast bowler, ANYWHERE, as Guyana and West Indies Shamar Joseph suggests that he is, bowl three overs (18 legal deliveries) to give away 45 runs in a T-20-I game, as he did in that 1st game v England, at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Saturday 09 November 2024 evening?
15 runs per over???
Absolute madness!!
Even at nearly 72 years old, I would be very embarrassed to bowl so badly.
What the hell is going on with Shamar Joseph anyway?
This guy has been bowling so very poorly; so much bilge; in ODIs and T-20-Is, since returning from his foot injury suffered in Australia, and especially since the ICC WT20 2024 last June. .
He has become way too muscle bound.
Big muscles do NOT give the required elasticity needed for being a really good fast bowler.
A good WI example of a past fast bowler of that ilk is / was Wayne Daniel.
Fantastic fast bowler when everything clicked, but then “Big Wayne” became too big and muscle bound for continuous elasticity and continuous speed.
Weight-lifters and body builders do NOT normally bowl fast for world cricket teams.
GOOD fast bowlers are NOT made lifting heavy weights in a gym.
What you see in the mirror, big bulk, DOES NOT mirror the reality of what is needed to be a GOOD fast bowler.
GOOD fast bowlers are made on the outdoors track and on the roads and hills, running very much, and doing severe roadwork covering many miles, not unlike boxers.
From 1970 to 1983, I ran 15 miles each day – 5 miles in the very early morning, 5 miles at practice or in games, 5 miles in the evening after games. Fact.
And that was for one, two, three, four or five day games, including Test matches.
As a West Indies cricketer, I, and many others too, including our batsmen, used to normally run back to the hotels, from the cricket grounds, in every territory in the Caribbean, after a day’s play.
Lean elongated, supple muscles are what are needed, ala 400 meters runners and 1500 meters swimmers.
Very light weights and many repetitions are good keys, along with many, many miles and miles of road work.
For successful references, check out Edwin Moses, Michael Holding, Curtly Ambrose, Colin Croft, Glen Mc Grath, back in their pomp, and ALL of the PRESENT Australian fast bowlers in 2024.
Whomsoever is coaching this guy, at Guyana regional and / or at WI international levels, have absolutely NO CLUE as to WHAT makes a really good fast bowler.
If something is NOT done quickly and drastic changes NOT made to his training regimen IMMEDIATELY, IF NOT SOONER, Shamar Joseph will soon become an “also ran!” (Colin Croft)
