Norton calls on PNCR to up campaign “to retake government”

Kaieteur News- Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has called on members to intensify their campaign to retake government at next year’s elections.

The PNCR was part of the APNU+AFC Government that ruled Guyana from 2015-2020 when the lots power to the PPP/C. The party stands accused of allegedly trying to steal the last elections and several of its members are currently before the courts on elections fraud cases.

In a press release, the PNCR said over the weekend it held a two-day General Council at Congress Place, Sophia. The theme of the council meeting was “Forming the next government: building a just, inclusive, and prosperous society”.

The General Council is the second-highest decision-making forum of the Party. Membership includes all members of Central Executive Committee, RDC Chairs and Vice Chairs, Party candidates at the last General Elections, representatives of the Party’s youth arm (the Guyana Youth and Student Movement) and its women’s arm (the National Congress of Women), the Chairs and Vice Chairs of NDCs, Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipalities, and other regional Party leaders.

According to the PNCR, the main feature on the first day was the address by Norton, who is also Leader of the Opposition. “Norton first described the failings of the PPP government, such as its corruption and inability to plan. He then called on the council to intensify the campaign to retake government at the next Regional and General elections,” the press release stated.

The PNCR Leader also emphasised that the party’s people-centred development strategy is a winning message, which party members should take to all communities across the country. Day one also included a report from the party’s General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin.

The General Council, the PNCR said also devoted time to celebrate the 90th birthday of former Prime Minister Hamilton Green, one of the party’s founders. The cultural programme included a new composition from national calypso icon, Neville Calistro, aka The Mighty Chief. The second day’s programme includes reports from the Party’s arms and regional committees and a plenary session to discuss the Party’s strategy for the 2025 Regional and General Elections. The General Council concluded on Sunday evening with a charge from Norton.

Meanwhile, even as the PNCR is gearing up for elections last week, it made calls for the Guyana Elections Commission to introduce biometrics for next year’s polls and even said it welcomes the government’s position that they are disposed to biometrics at the next General and Regional Elections. “However, biometrics must be part of a package to ensure free and fair elections. That package must also include a clean voters’ list and an impartial and professional elections commission.” The PNCR said biometrics without a clean voters’ list will not allow for a free and fair election. “It is therefore imperative that we have a clean voters’ list in which the existence of the person on the list is verified and it is established that they are eligible to vote.”

“Every child in Guyana knows that the PPP is giving every Tom, Dick, Harrilall, Spanish, Chinese or, and Bangladeshis national identification cards having removed the strict requirements to obtain a birth certificate and the verification of an eligible voter. Clearly, the system has to be fixed to ensure free and fair elections. The Elections Commission as presently constituted and the way it openly serves the PPP’s interest cannot and will not deliver free and fair elections. Jagdeo must be reminded that in 2015, he also said that there must be biometrics and a clean voters’ list. Jagdeo has the opportunity to act on his words and stop being a hypocrite,” the party said.

The PNCR also said to have free and fair elections, there is need for a new Chairman of GECOM and senior staff.

