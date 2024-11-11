(Man shot after stopping fight outside bar)

Latest update November 11th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old man was shot in his arm during the wee hours of Sunday after stopping a fight outside of a bar on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Police said the shooting took place around 01:25hrs.

The man was out with his friends drinking at the bar when one of them went outside to urinate. While making his way outside, a 33-year-old contractor grabbed his jersey and they got into an argument over the issue. Things escalated into a fight. The rest of the friends joined in including the friends of the contractor.

The 19-year-old man, however, intervened and pulled away his friends to stop the fight and left the bar.

While leaving in a car, one of the contractor’s friends open fired on the vehicle hitting him on the arm.  An ambulance was called and the victim was rushed to the hospital while police continue their search for the shooter. Investigations are ongoing.

