Man in court for $3.3M fraud

—claims connections in Housing Ministry, Police Force, Gold Mining

Kaieteur News- Thirty-three-year-old Quacy Kitt was remanded to prison on Friday for allegedly defrauding three individuals out of a total of $3.3 million, by falsely claiming connections with the Ministry of Housing, the Guyana Police Force, and the gold mining sector.

Kitt, a resident of Lot 99 Subryanville, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face two counts of obtaining money by false pretense and one count of fraudulent misappropriation.

The charges state that on October 30, 2024, at Brickdam Road, Georgetown, Kitt obtained $1,950,000 from Khaleel Lovell by falsely pretending he was in a position to sell a plot of land. On May 25, 2024, at Young Street, Georgetown, he allegedly obtained $400,000 from Alicia Gangins by falsely claiming he could help her reputed husband, Shamar Brown, secure bail from the Providence Police Station. Lastly, on June 10, 2024, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Kitt was entrusted with $1,000,000 by Oeosi Hilliman to purchase raw gold but instead misappropriated the funds for his own use.

During the court proceedings, Kitt pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, prosecutor Sean Williams objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offences and the fact that Kitt had pending matters at the court for similar offences. Williams further informed the court that Kitt had been charged with fraud last year, placed on bail, and continued committing fraudulent acts while on bail. As a result, Magistrate McGusty remanded Kitt to prison, and he is scheduled to return to court on November 29, 2024, for further proceedings.

Details of the Alleged Fraud Schemes

According to police statements presented in court, the frauds were carried out in distinct schemes involving different victims:

Ministry of Housing:

Khaleel Lovell and Kitt were introduced through Lovell’s brother, and Kitt falsely claimed to be employed at the Ministry of Housing. He also stated that his uncle was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ministry and that he could assist in acquiring a plot of land. On the day in question, Lovell met Kitt at the Housing Ministry, where he handed over $1.95 million for the plot of land. Kitt assured him that he would make the necessary payments for the land, but Lovell later discovered that Kitt had left the building without making any payments or following through on his promise.

Guyana Police Force:

In May 2024, Alicia Gangins’ husband was in custody at the Providence Police Station when he borrowed Kitt’s cellphone to message his wife. After Kitt was released from custody, he messaged Gangins to inquire if her husband had been granted bail. When Gangins replied that her husband had not been released, Kitt promised that he could facilitate her husband’s release on bail. On May 25, 2024, Gangins handed Kitt $400,000, but when she visited the police station, officers informed her that they had no knowledge of her husband’s bail and had not spoken to Kitt about it. Gangins later reported the incident to the police, and Kitt was arrested.

Gold Mining Scheme:

Kitt was not personally acquainted with Oeosi Hilliman but was introduced to him through a mutual friend. While in conversation with Hilliman, Kitt overheard that Hilliman was interested in purchasing raw gold. Kitt told Hilliman that he could help him acquire the gold, claiming that he was heading into the interior. After their meeting, Hilliman handed over $1 million to Kitt for the purchase of the gold. However, after several unsuccessful attempts to contact Kitt, Hilliman realized he had been scammed and reported the matter to the police.