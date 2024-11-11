Man dies in boat crash

Kaieteur News- Police are investigating the death of a man following a boat crash on Saturday at Fish Pond, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Dead is Davenand Williams of Kangaruma Village, Middle Mazaruni River. He was one of two men travelling in a wooden boat powered by a 40 Horsepower outboard engine when tragedy struck around 11:00 hrs. Police said a jet boat, carrying four passengers along with cargo and the wooden boat were heading in opposite direction along the same side of the river.

The jet boat was being captained by Odil Cozier and he claimed that after seeing the wooden boat, he swerved away but the wooden boat swerved also in the same direction.

As a result, an accident occurred and the wooden boat capsized throwing Williams and his passenger overboard. Passengers from the jet pulled them out of the water. They were badly injured and taken to a health outpost at Issano Landing where a doctor pronounced Williams dead on arrival.

According to police, Williams bore injuries to his face while his passenger bore injuries to the legs and back.

Investigations are ongoing.

