Latchman, Budhoo script 32-run win for Piranhas

Latest update November 11th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- It was a comprehensive win yesterday as the battle between the two Berbice franchises resulted in the Piranhas chomping their way to a 32-run victory over the Caimans yesterday at the No. 69 Ground in the Ancient County.
A total of 141-9 after 20 overs was the score for the Piranhas, who found their way after whirlwind knock down the order from Devednra Latchman who led an assault with a 17-ball 48* featuring 7 sixes.
Openers Adrian Sukwah (16), Divindra Lalsa (14) and Johnathan Rampersaud (12) added to the final score for the Piranhas.
Spinners Matthew Pottya (2-24) and Devon Lord (2-12) were the pick of the bowlers for the Caimans, who were shredded during the chase being reduced to 39-6 at one point.
National youth all-rounder Afraz Ali Budhoo pulled out a magical spell which yielded 4-7, trumping opening batsman Sachin Singh (62*) who tried to carry his team home but ran out of partners and deliveries as his team finished on 109-6.
Spinners Riyad Latiff (16) and Captain Lord (19*) were the next best batsmen for the Caimans, who lost too many wickets upfront as the total ballooned out of control.
(32-run win for Piranhas)
