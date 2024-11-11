Latchman, Budhoo script 32-run win for Piranhas

2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League…

Kaieteur Sports- It was a comprehensive win yesterday as the battle between the two Berbice franchises resulted in the Piranhas chomping their way to a 32-run victory over the Caimans yesterday at the No. 69 Ground in the Ancient County.

A total of 141-9 after 20 overs was the score for the Piranhas, who found their way after whirlwind knock down the order from Devednra Latchman who led an assault with a 17-ball 48* featuring 7 sixes.

Openers Adrian Sukwah (16), Divindra Lalsa (14) and Johnathan Rampersaud (12) added to the final score for the Piranhas.

Spinners Matthew Pottya (2-24) and Devon Lord (2-12) were the pick of the bowlers for the Caimans, who were shredded during the chase being reduced to 39-6 at one point.

National youth all-rounder Afraz Ali Budhoo pulled out a magical spell which yielded 4-7, trumping opening batsman Sachin Singh (62*) who tried to carry his team home but ran out of partners and deliveries as his team finished on 109-6.

Spinners Riyad Latiff (16) and Captain Lord (19*) were the next best batsmen for the Caimans, who lost too many wickets upfront as the total ballooned out of control.

