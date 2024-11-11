Guyana remembers World War heroes

Kaieteur News- Remembrance Day activities were held on Sunday morning as Guyana honoured the lives and legacy of the brave men and women who fought and died in World War I and II.

The solemn wreath-laying ceremony, which was held at the Cenotaph Monument, saw government officials, veterans from the Guyana Legion, members of the diplomatic corps, and the joint services gathering to pay homage. According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, in his remarks, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali urged citizens to keep the legacy of these gallant men and women alive as they go about their lives. He also recognised the efforts of those through the years who have made similar sacrifices for the causes of human dignity, social justice, and freedom from all forms of oppression.

“Their example strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all Peoples,” he said. The president continued, “We, the citizens of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, rededicate ourselves to the search for peace everywhere and renew our commitment to the development and well-being of our beloved country.”

The ceremony began with a military parade, followed by a presidential salute, the sounding of the last post, and two minutes of silence to remember the fallen soldiers and auxiliaries of the two wars. President Ali laid the first wreath, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; President of the Guyana Veterans Legion, Lt Col (Ret’d) George Gomes; Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, members of the diplomatic corps and other officials.

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, is observed to honour those who fought and died in World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945) in countries like France, Egypt, Belgium, East Africa, and others. In Guyana, it is commemorated on the second Sunday of November, while other Commonwealth countries observe it on November 11.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Alliance For Change (AFC) said “on this Remembrance Day, as we pause to honour those who have paid the ultimate price so that we may live as free men and women, let us strengthen our resolve to end armed conflict. To those brave men and women, the world owes you a debt of gratitude which can never be repaid.” The AFC said the horrors of armed conflicts are well documented and for these reasons, war must never be seen as an option to settle disputes. Its devastation on mankind and nations as a whole is unwelcomed and are sad legacies. Countries have been decimated, people rendered homeless, children maimed and orphaned, women raped and widowed was a result of the ravages of war.

“Today, too many lives are being lost on battlefields or locations which have been turned into zones of war. As a global nation, we must find ways to resolve our disputes without bombs and guns. The trade benefits no one in the long run. The Alliance For Change remains committed to global peace and justice, starting in our own hemisphere and extending to all nations. We enjoin the Government of our country to use all available regional and international platforms to advocate for global peace. Let the sacrifice of those who died on battlefields in the pursuit of freedom, be not in vain,” the statement concluded.

