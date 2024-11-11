Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Kaieteur News- The Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana (EFG), on Saturday, marked its 10th Anniversary with an inspiring evening of education and celebration, hosting a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session and an appreciation dinner at the Herdmanston Lodge.

Attendees included distinguished guests, healthcare professionals, and prominent community members, united in support of epilepsy awareness and care in Guyana, the organisation said in a press release.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder marked by recurrent seizures, affecting millions worldwide. Despite its prevalence, epilepsy remains shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding, with limited public awareness and resources for those impacted.

Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana was established in 2014 as the first and only organization in the country dedicated to advocating for people with epilepsy, fostering awareness, and providing support and resources to improve the quality of life for those affected. The anniversary event commenced with a CME session led by neurologists Dr. Jarrell Watson, Dr. Jason Ramcharan, and Dr. Alex Persaud, focusing on the latest insights and best practices in epilepsy treatment and care.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, delivered the opening remarks, congratulating the EFG on its milestone. “The work of the Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana has been crucial in addressing an often overlooked health concern in our country. We must continue to strengthen the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the EFG to expand epilepsy support and awareness,” Dr. Anthony noted.

He commended the Foundation’s efforts to build a more inclusive society for individuals with epilepsy and encouraged additional medical and community partnerships to support this mission. Dr. Thomas Singh, the Founder and President of the EFG, shared his journey with epilepsy and the challenges that led him to create the Foundation.

Over the past decade, the EFG has grown into a trusted resource, affiliated with the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), providing advocacy, support, and education to those living with epilepsy across Guyana. “When I started the EFG, my vision was to create a haven and a voice for people with epilepsy. Ten years later, I am proud to see the impact we’ve made with the support of our incredible team and the community,” Dr. Singh said.

Since its inception, the EFG has expanded its board to include Vice President Deidre Ifill; Secretary and past President Dr. Mallika Mootoo; founding member Cynthia Massay-Thomas, who currently serves on the Board along with Dr. Grace Whyte; Treasurer Amir Dillawar; Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Pauline Singh; and Ex-Officio Member Chitra Singh.

Together, they have worked tirelessly to deliver educational programmes, support services, and community outreach initiatives that bring hope to those impacted by epilepsy. The evening was filled with heartfelt testimonials from individuals who have benefitted from the EFG’s services, reinforcing the Foundation’s significance in the lives of many Guyanese. The event culminated in an appreciation dinner and awards ceremony, where longstanding supporters and business partners were honoured for their contributions.

Republic Bank, Jacob’s Jewellery, former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan, Philip Fernandes, Axess Guyana Inc., New GPC Inc., Shi-Oil, and Massay Stores were among those recognized.

Their generous donations and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in sustaining and expanding the EFG’s programmes, enabling the Foundation to reach more individuals each year.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Singh expressed the EFG’s need for more partners and supporters to continue its mission. “Our work is made possible by those who believe in our cause and help us create lasting change. We are hopeful that more organizations and individuals will join us in advancing the cause for epilepsy awareness and support.” As the Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana looks forward to the future, it remains dedicated to expanding its reach, enhancing public understanding of epilepsy, and improving access to care.

The Foundation’s decade-long journey reflects a deep commitment to creating an environment where individuals with epilepsy can live with dignity, hope, and opportunity. Currently, the Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana (EFG) provides electroencephalogram (EEG) tests in partnership with TeleEEG, a UK charity dedicated to supporting epilepsy diagnosis in underserved regions. The EFG also offers free KEPPRA tablets, generously donated by the ROW and HERO foundations.

