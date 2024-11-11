Latest update November 11th, 2024 1:00 AM

Dominant performances define Round-4 in Petra-Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League

Nov 11, 2024 Sports

Petra-Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League

   Part of yesterday’s action between Dolphin Secondary and South Ruimveldt Secondary               

Kaieteur Sports- Bartica Secondary, Waramuri Top, Dolphin Secondary, and Chase’s Academic Foundation showcased exceptional form in the fourth round of the Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League, securing resounding victories on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground.

Waramuri Top Downs West Ruimveldt Secondary 3-0

Waramuri Top Secondary emerged victorious against West Ruimveldt Secondary with a decisive 3-0 scoreline. The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when Rondell Peters unleashed a powerful long-range strike that crashed off the crossbar and into the net, giving Waramuri an early lead. In the 33rd minute, Eldon Lewis capitalized on an opening from distance, firing a beautifully placed shot with his right foot to extend the lead to 2-0. Paul Lewis sealed Waramuri’s triumph shortly after halftime, adding the third goal to cement the win over a spirited West Ruimveldt side.

Petra-Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League

Waramuri’s evasive passing was on full display against West Ruimveldt during round four match-up

Bartica Secondary Triumphs Over President’s College 6-2

Bartica Secondary piled on the pressure in a 6-2 rout of the President’s College Royals. Reizer Reid and Billy Smith both delivered brace performances, contributing significantly to the team’s dominant display. Tyrese Collison and Dexter France each added one goal to round out Bartica’s scoring, as President’s College continued to struggle in their campaign.

Dolphin Secondary Secures Fourth Straight Win

Dolphin Secondary maintained their unbeaten streak, overcoming South Ruimveldt Secondary 2-0 in a well-fought encounter. Collin David opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, with Omarion Lewis sealing the victory in the 70th minute. This fourth consecutive win solidifies Dolphin Secondary as one of the top contenders for a coveted spot in this year’s Goodwill International Series.

Petra-Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League

South Ruimveldt’s Devonte Gaime (no.5) reaches for the ball during a round-four clash against a strong Dolphin Secondary side

Chase’s Academic Foundation thrashes East Ruimveldt Secondary 15-0

In the final match of the day, Chase’s Academic Foundation delivered a staggering 15-0 victory over East Ruimveldt Secondary, continuing their flawless campaign. Captain Bryan Wharton led the charge with an impressive seven-goal performance. Omar Sam and Darius Chester each secured a brace, while Mark Glasgow, Isaiah Ifill, and Neeiaz Baskh added single goals to round out the scoring in a relentless display of skill and determination.

The Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League, organised by the Petra Organisation and sponsored by Republic Bank Limited under the theme “Power to Make a Difference,” receives additional support from MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education.

(Petra-Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League)

