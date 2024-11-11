$15 M model farm commissioned at Talorgie

Kaieteur News- Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday commissioned a new model farm at Talorgie Village on the Corentyne Coast (East Berbice – Corentyne).

The new facility was constructed and outfitted through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), at a cost of approximately $15 million under the ministry’s Sustainable Agriculture Development Project (SADP).

It is expected to assist with strengthening the ministry’s regional research and extension system, the ministry said in a press release. Additionally, the farm will provide farmers and students from the region with the opportunity to the new technologies being utilized by the ministry.

While delivering remarks at the event, Minister Mustapha said the model farm stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to ensure the agriculture sector is resilient, sustainable, and adaptable to the demands of our modern economy. He also highlighted a growing interest in the agriculture sector, emphasizing that the demonstration farm offers an opportunity for farmers and students to explore advancements across diverse areas, including livestock, cash crops, and aquaculture.

“This farm has been designed not only to test new techniques but to show firsthand how advanced methods can improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability for small- and large-scale producers alike. Here, we will explore best practices in crop and livestock management, soil health, and water conservation, creating a vital resource to ensure our farms are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow,” the Minister said.

Furthermore, Minister Mustapha said that the regional staff who will be managing the farm will be working with students and farmers to train them on best practices and innovation and technology. Minister Mustapha also disclosed that the Ministry of Agriculture will soon collaborate with the Ministry of Education to ensure shadehouses are erected in every school in Guyana to assist with the cultivation of high-value crops.

Education Officer with responsibility for agriculture in schools Yonette Crandon, said that the model farm is seen as a commitment to education in the region. “This is not just a piece of land. It is a vision brought to life and a testament to innovation, sustainability, good leadership and community collaboration. This model farm stands as a beacon of hope, illustrating how we, as educators, students and teachers can harness modern techniques while respecting traditional practices. At the Ministry of Education’s TVET Unit, sees this model farm as the Government’s commitment to education,” she explained.

This is the second model farm commissioned since the government took office. Last September, a similar facility was commissioned at Fort Wellington (Region Five). Minister Mustapha said two other model farms will soon be constructed; one in Region Ten and the other in Region Two.

The farm is outfitted with a shadehouse, a cattle pen, a composting house with sections for vermi & thermophilic composting, a small ruminants pen, a Black Giant Pen with a roaming area, a swine pen outfitted with a fatten and farrowing pen as well as demonstration plots for the cultivation of orchards and high-value crops.

($15 M model farm commissioned at Talorgie)