𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲; 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞s 𝐰𝐢𝐭h 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Source: (c)

Kaieteur News- Clinton Ward, a 26-year-old teacher from Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), is one of many students who have beaten the odds, including battling various forms of disabilities, to achieve their academic dreams and will graduate when the University of Guyana hosted its Convocation exercises this month. Clinton graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English with Distinction from the University of Guyana’s Berbice Campus (UGBC).

Clinton, who became visually impaired due to developing a brain tumour when he was very young, is a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of community as he overcame numerous challenges to achieve this milestone.

Clinton’s life changed dramatically during his time at President’s College when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour that affects the nerves around his eyes.

Surgery in Canada removed much of the tumour, but some of it had to remain to prevent further complications. This life-altering experience robbed him of his independence. “I went from being able to move around on my own to having to depend on others… it was difficult to adapt, especially with crossing roads—I almost got hit a few times,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Clinton was determined to pursue higher education. He chose to attend university because the transition to online classes offered him the accessibility he needed. “Most of the classes were online, and that’s one of the reasons why I made the choice to attend university. Travelling would’ve been very difficult for me, especially crossing roads,” he explained. “The online format gave me the chance to keep learning, even with my visual impairment.”

Clinton’s journey through university was filled with obstacles, but he found creative ways to navigate them. Tools like JAWS screen reader software, Microsoft Edge’s read-aloud feature, and reading apps on his phone became his academic lifeline. But even with technology, he still needed help. “My mother played a huge role; she would read my novels and poetry to me, especially when I had exams. I remember trying to do it on my own once and running out of time, but she was always there to make sure I finished,” he explained.

Support also came from Clinton’s friends and lecturers at UGBC. He fondly remembers their kindness. “My colleagues helped me to cross roads, stood with me to ensure I got the right buses, and made sure I got home safely. Special thanks to Marcella, Anthony, Roheni Harilall, Desma Weekes, Allison Daniels, and Sabrina February—they always looked out for me.” Lecturers also went the extra mile to accommodate him. “Sir Alim, who taught Linguistics, even set a separate exam for me to ensure I had enough time to complete it,” he shared with gratitude. Clinton also credited Professor Smad for encouraging him to keep moving forward, especially during moments when the journey seemed overwhelming.

Being a visually impaired teacher has not been easy for Clinton, especially since he strives to inspire his students to enjoy reading—a task that has become more challenging due to his impairment. Yet, he remains dedicated, using a tablet to read and teach. “It’s tough when you know students look up to you as a role model for reading, and you have limitations,” he said. “But I do what I can. I don’t want anyone else to experience what I’ve gone through.”

Faith has been the cornerstone of Clinton’s perseverance. “Above everything else, I appreciate God’s help. I pray every day before I leave the house and every time I get into a bus. God has been very important in my life,” he said.

Clinton added that faith carried him through the tough moments, and he hopes others will also lean on God when facing difficulties, noting that “if you pray, God will send people to help you.”

Looking back at his journey, Clinton said he is filled with joy. “I’m so glad my studies are over. I know it’s not the end, but I am rejoicing that I made it. Now, I get to celebrate with my friends and colleagues at the University of Guyana.”

His advice to others facing challenges is simple yet profound: “Take a chance on university, even if you have a disability. Friends and lecturers will support you if you let them. There are people willing to help you along the way.” He reflects on the motivation he found in a fellow President’s College alumnus who, despite her disability, graduated from university. “Seeing her succeed gave me the motivation I needed to keep going,” he added.

