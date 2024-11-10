𝐀 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐔𝐆’𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Kaieteur News- Graduation is often a personal milestone, but for Jermaine Johnson and his daughter, Jasmaine Johnson, it is a shared success—a moment of family pride and accomplishment. On Saturday, the father-daughter duo walked across the stage and received their diplomas, a beautiful achievement that spoke volumes about love, perseverance, and family bonds.

Jermaine graduated with a Diploma in Accountancy from the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), while Jasmaine graduated with a Diploma in General Psychology from the College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRes).

For Jermaine, graduating with his daughter is nothing short of an honour. “It feels great graduating with my daughter. It was an honour to walk that stage and collect my certificate and knew my princess will walk that stage too,” he shared with a proud smile. Reflecting on the experience, Jermaine admitted that the thought of sharing this milestone with his daughter and that it brought him to tears in private moments. “This shared milestone has strengthened our relationship. We’ve definitely learned more about each other’s strengths and weaknesses and bonded even more as father and daughter. It proves that whatever we set our minds to, we can achieve,” he said.

Jasmaine echoed her father’s sentiments, describing the experience as “indescribable.” For her, daddy has always been her hero, the guiding light in her life. “My father has always been my role model, the apple of my eye. Saying that we’ve made it through this journey together is heart-warming. It’s a reminder that no matter what, we have always been side by side, lifting each other up every step of the way.”

The road to graduation was not easy for either of them. Jermaine admits that balancing work, family, and his small business was his greatest challenge. “Managing my work, classes, business, and family time felt overwhelming at times, but I kept pushing through because I wanted to be a role model for my daughter. I kept reminding her—and myself—that we were in this together.”

Jasmaine had her own moments of doubt, battling waves of discouragement when the demands of school became overwhelming. “There were days I felt like giving up, but my father was always there, reminding me of how proud he was. His words were like a gentle whisper of hope. Knowing he had my back gave me the strength to push through,” she explained.

Their support for each other became a lifeline, turning what could have been an exhausting journey into a great experience. Jermaine’s decision to pursue his programme was fuelled by his passion for financial management. “I’ve always wanted to understand how to manage finances better. Even though I have a regular job, I also run a small business, and this programme has helped me become more disciplined and efficient in both areas,” the proud father noted.

For Jasmaine, the choice of her academic path was rooted in curiosity and a desire to understand human behaviour. “I’ve always been fascinated by the human mind—why people do what they do, what shapes their thoughts and emotions. This journey has been about more than just academics for me. It’s been about self-discovery and growth, teaching me to embrace setbacks, ask for help, and find my own identity.”

Both father and daughter agree that the experience has not only broadened their perspectives but also instilled a sense of discipline and motivation that will carry them through future endeavours.

Jasmaine thanked her mother, who stood by her side every step of the way. Her father, Jermaine, shares the same sentiment, having experienced the same encouragement during his own academic journey.

When asked what advice they would give to other families considering pursuing tertiary education, Jermaine’s message is clear: “Go for it. Be each other’s support system because it won’t be easy. But if you stay disciplined and keep your eyes on the prize, you can balance family time and study time. We didn’t come to this earth to settle for mediocrity—we are all special and have a purpose here. Dream big, think big, and believe that you can achieve anything.”

Jasmaine’s advice is equally uplifting. “There is a profound beauty in pursuing education—it’s not just about achieving goals but also about building friendships, creating memories, and leaving a legacy. Your accomplishments today can inspire your family and future generations to come. The path may be bumpy, but the hugs, smiles, and words of congratulations at the end are worth every challenge.”

(Feature written by the Department of Events of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC), Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana)

