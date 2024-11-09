Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 09, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Reference is made to “Turkish powership company wins contract to supply 60 MW” (Nov 8). The same company was also awarded the first offshore power generating plant (at Everton) which experienced challenges. The award of this second contract raises important questions. There are also issues about transparency.
Can the Vice President and or the President inform the nation who is the local partner of Karpowership? This may help us to understand decision making.
Karpowership’s bid is two and a half (250%) to the next closest bidder and 450% that of the lowest bidder. Yet. Karpowership was awarded the contract. Why? It smells fishy! Shouldn’t government be providing electricity at the lowest possible price per unit. Karpowership unit price is very high and will burden consumers.
As reported in another media house, GPL has been supplying fuel to the off shore power generating ship plant at Everton. Will GPL also supply fuel to this additional off shore plant?
When one adds fuel and lubricant, costs borne by GPL, the price per unit is raised to about US $0.22, more than double the nine cents per unit offered by Karpowership. Is GPL supplying heavy Fuel (HFO) or diesel? HFO provides higher energy content. Is the Trinidadian company, APAN, contracted to supplying or transporting fuel to GPL? Is Venezuelan fuel being used in Guyana? If not, where is the fuel coming from?
Yours truly,
Nigel Pilgrim
(Karpowership unit price is extremely high and will burden consumers )
Nov 09, 20242024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships… Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships,...
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
Nov 08, 2024
…Peeping Tom (Jagdeo’s illogical rejection) Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent comments on the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]