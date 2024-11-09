Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM

Karpowership unit price is extremely high and will burden consumers 

Nov 09, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to “Turkish powership company wins contract to supply 60 MW” (Nov 8). The same company was also awarded the first offshore power generating plant (at Everton) which experienced challenges. The award of this second contract raises important questions. There are also issues about transparency.

Can the Vice President and or the President inform the nation who is the local partner of Karpowership?  This may help us to understand decision making.

Karpowership’s bid is two and a half (250%) to the next closest bidder and 450% that of the lowest bidder. Yet. Karpowership was awarded the contract. Why? It smells fishy! Shouldn’t government be providing electricity at the lowest possible price per unit. Karpowership unit price is very high and will burden consumers.

As reported in another media house, GPL has been supplying fuel to the off shore power generating ship plant at Everton. Will GPL also supply fuel to this additional off shore plant?

When one adds fuel and lubricant, costs borne by GPL, the price per unit is raised to about US $0.22, more than double the nine cents per unit offered by Karpowership. Is GPL supplying heavy Fuel (HFO) or diesel? HFO provides higher energy content. Is the Trinidadian company, APAN, contracted to supplying or transporting fuel to GPL? Is Venezuelan fuel being used in Guyana? If not, where is the fuel coming from?

Yours truly,

Nigel Pilgrim

