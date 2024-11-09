(Henrietta community ground still under developed)

Latest update November 9th, 2024 12:30 AM
Dear Editor,
While I commend the Government’s vigorous approach towards enhancing sporting facilities across the country, there is still an appeal from some quarters for attention and meaningful intervention.
Take for example, the community ground in Henrietta, Region 2. This facility has a long and rich history. In fact, it was made into a ground by spirited residents and sporting enthusiasts who carved the area from being full of vegetation to a hospitable environment. This took place almost forty years ago. Ever since, cricket, football, volley-ball, athletics among other disciplines have graced the land. All the while however, it was never developed beyond its initial phase of existence.
There are no pavilions, it is not fenced and it seldomly gains attention for weeding or upgrading. Instead, animals roam and defecate there; much to the displeasure of those who still find the time to visit and seek some pleasure and relaxation. In fact, there were attempts by GFF to gain ownership of the facility for football given that the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground is being transformed into a stadium and the fear that no alternative venue is available for the footballers residing in the area. Such attempt proved futile for unknown reasons. At present I am aware that a management committee was formed and was promised financial assistance. Instead to date I have seen the further deterioration of the ground and there seem to be no visible action towards its safeguard. I, therefore hope, that the necessary requirements would have been met by the committee if it is still functioning so that urgent steps can be taken for the beautification and maintenance of this precious piece of land.
This ground is strategically located and will benefit youths from neighboring villages including Cotton Field, Anna Regina, Richmond and La Belle Alliance. This is a key hub for sports and physical training and has been one of my favorite grounds playing cricket as a young boy.
How I would wish for such glorious memories to be relived. Several grounds in Essequibo have been granted a facelift including equipment, why not Henrietta?
As a measure of achieving a ‘One Guyana’ and to support youth empowerment and healthy lifestyles, I suggest that the ground is quickly fenced to avoid damage by animals, earth-filling, erection of a pavilion, landscaping, preparation of a proper pitch and the desilting of the surrounding drains. The installation of lights will also attract sports in the evening; a sight that is associated with most of the developing grounds. It is not too late for the relevant authorities to intervene and persons taking responsibility to make a difference in the lives of our children and those who aspire to becoming worthy sports men and women. This ground can be a bench mark for greatness and a living testimony towards achieving unity and equity. I remember the massive and cheering crowds, the exuberance of pure joy to every six or four and the coming together afterwards whether lose or win. This was the scene that once reigned and I am appealing for such glory to be restored through the thrust to physically uplift this seemingly abandoned facility.
Yours Faithfully
Elroy Stephney
Former Essequibo Captain
(Henrietta community ground still under developed)
