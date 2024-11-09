Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic Bank U18 Football League continues 

Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Petra/Republic Bank Under-18 Football League returns to the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue this weekend for its highly anticipated third and fourth rounds billed for today and Sunday, November 10.
Following an electrifying last weekend of action, fans witnessed stunning performances from standout players like Chase’s captain Bryan Wharton and Dolphin’s Jamal Williams, who each netted hat-tricks to secure second round victories for their teams. Meanwhile, Shaquille Dalrymple of Dolphin Secondary sits atop of the goal’s table, scoring four goals across two games.
As the League advances to round three, unbeaten teams such as Waramuri Top Secondary, Chase’s Academic Foundation, and Dolphin Secondary are eager to extend their winning streaks. Bartica Secondary, though held to a 1-1 draw by East Ruimveldt in their opening clash, proved their strength with a dominant 5-1 win in a previous match, making them an equally formidable contender.
Today’s lineup features Bartica Secondary taking on South Ruimveldt Secondary in the day’s opening match, followed by a much-anticipated clash between East Ruimveldt Secondary and Waramuri Top at 1:30 p.m. Frontrunner, Dolphin Secondary will then face off against President’s College, who have been competitive but unlucky with results. To round out the day’s lineup, West Ruimveldt Secondary will battle tournament favourites Chase’s Academic Foundation, bolstered by Captain Wharton, Omar Sam, Jaden Tasher, and Isaiah Ifill.
The action doesn’t stop there. On Sunday, November 10, the League continues with a thrilling slate of fourth-round matchups. Bartica Secondary will go head-to-head with President’s College, East Ruimveldt will challenge defending champions Chase’s Academic Foundation, South Ruimveldt will face Waramuri Top, and Dolphin Secondary will meet South Ruimveldt for the first time this season.
Organised by the Petra Organisation and proudly sponsored by Republic Bank Limited under the theme “Power to Make a Difference,” the League promises to deliver high-stakes school football each week until December 1, when the 2024 champions will be crowned.
Additional support comes from MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education, all contributing to ensure a successful tournament.
(Republic Bank U18 Football)
Nov 09, 20242024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships… Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships,...
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
…Peeping Tom (Jagdeo’s illogical rejection) Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent comments on the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]