Rice farmer dies after tractor pins him in trench

Kaieteur News- A rice farmer died on Monday after the tractor he was operating pinned him in a trench at Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Berbice, Region Six.

Dead is 43-year-old Sunil Rampersaud of Black Bush Polder.

Rampersaud’s tractor reportedly flipped into a trench at Mibicuri South (Three Bridge Access Dam) around 16:40hrs.

“Enquiries revealed that the tractor was proceeding south along the abovementioned dam at a normal rate and as the driver approached the wooden bridge and was in the process of turning west (right), he lost control of the tractor, which flipped into a nearby trench,” Police said.

Rampersaud was pulled from the trench in an unconscious state and taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His tractor was unregistered.

Investigations are ongoing.

