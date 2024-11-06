Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister over ‘crisis of trust’

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, citing a “crisis of trust”, and replaced him with Israel Katz, previously the foreign minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces issued new evacuation orders in the north of the Gaza Strip and carried out military strikes which Palestinian medics and media said had killed at least 35 people since Monday night.

The prime minister named Gideon Saar as the new foreign minister, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Gallant and Netanyahu, both in the right-wing Likud party, have clashed for months over the objectives of Israel’s 13-month-old war in Gaza against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Netanyahu said Gallant has made statements that “contradict the decisions of the government and the decisions of the cabinet”. In response, Gallant said: “The security of the state of Israel always was and will always remain my life’s mission.”

Katz said on social media platform X that he would approach his new role “with a sense of mission and holy fear for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Reports appeared in September that Netanyahu, under pressure from far-right coalition partners, was considering firing Gallant.

Protests erupted in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel after Gallant’s firing.

“Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness,” said Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on X.

In Washington, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said Gallant had been an important partner and that it would continue working collaboratively with Katz.

France’s foreign minister will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday, a day after U.S. elections, to press Israel to engage diplomatically to end the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

NORTHERN GAZA AIRSTRIKES

Acting U.N. aid chief Joyce Msuya said on X that Israeli military ground operations in northern Gaza had left Palestinians “without the essentials to survive, forced them to flee for safety multiple times, and cut off their escape and supply routes.”

“These atrocities must stop,” she said.

An airstrike late on Monday damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya, killing at least 20 people, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said.

Ten were killed in central areas of the Palestinian enclave – six in separate airstrikes on Gaza City and the town of Deir Al-Balah, and four in the town of Al-Zawayda around midnight on Monday, medics and health officials said.

At least five others were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia north of Gaza City, medics said later on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said, without giving details, that its forces had “eliminated terrorists” in the central Gaza Strip and Jabalia area. Israeli troops had also located weapons and explosives over the past day in the southern Rafah area, where “terrorist infrastructure sites” had been eliminated, it said.

Later on Tuesday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets over Beit Lahiya ordering residents who have not yet left their homes and shelters housing displaced families to quit the town completely.

“To all those who remained at homes and shelters, you are risking your lives. For your safety you have to head south,” said the leaflet, which was written in Arabic.

Palestinians said the new attacks and Israeli orders for people to evacuate were aimed at emptying areas to create buffer zones.

Israel says the evacuations are meant to keep civilians out of harm’s way as its troops battle Hamas fighters. Hundreds of Palestinian gunmen have been killed or captured in the Jabalia area over the past month, the military says.

PATIENTS TO BE EVACUATED

More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of war in Gaza, health authorities in Gaza say, and much of the territory has been reduced to ruins.

The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Announcing plans for a rare transfer of patients out of Gaza, a World Health Organization official said more than 100 people would be evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday, including children suffering from trauma injuries and chronic diseases.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least seven people were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military raid and airstrikes.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a group of gunmen and that its forces had arrested 60 militants.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gunbattles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.

