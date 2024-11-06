GBA to stage annual Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship November 8th-10th

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage the annual Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship from November 8th-10th, Friday to Sunday, at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The event, which was initially penciled for the month of October, was rescheduled following the untimely death of GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole during the intended period.

It is expected to feature participation from the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force, the Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pace and Power, New Amsterdam Academy, Rose Hall, Vergenoegen, and Republicans.

The official medical examination and weigh-in process for the event, which commences every night at 18:00 hrs, will occur tomorrow, Thursday, from 5:00pm at the Mandela Avenue facility under the guidance of trained professionals.

Meanwhile, President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle said, “As an entity that has an affinity for development, the Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship plays a critical and strategic role in building the foundation for the future success of the overall programme. This is the second step in our transitionary process for emerging pugilists. It is at this juncture or level where the talents of the respective combatants can be assessed following initial identification at the previous novice strata due to the improved level of competition that participates.”

He further said, “Continuity and progression are essential to our continued success. Each initiative undertaken by the association is implemented with specific purposes. This programme is no less different, and a consequence of such an approach and action affords the GBA the ability to replenish and restore its talent pool and fighting capacity, which, in the long haul, will enable the continued growth of the sport and the dominance of the region.”

The tournament is named after the former Commonwealth champion and world-ranked pugilist who ended a celebrated career with an impressive record of 30 fights, 25 wins, and five losses.