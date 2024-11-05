‘Shutdown mining activities at Marudi Mountain’

—South Rupununi Shutdown group urges after robbery, kidnapping

Kaieteur News- The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) in expressing deep concern over the recent robbery and abduction in the Marudi Mountain area is calling for all mining operations to be suspended until comprehensive regulatory systems are established to protect the communities and until there is meaningful and effective participation in line with the principle of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), ensuring full respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples under national and international law.”

The SRDC statement issued on Monday comes after nine persons were taken hostage on Saturday when heavily-armed gunmen robbed the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) ‘Bush Mouth’ sub-station at Marudi, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the hostages were four Brazilian nationals and five Guyanese. The nine hostages were eventually rescued due to efforts by the Joint Services.

Deeply concerned

Of the nine persons who were abducted two were Wapichan men—one from Aishalton and the other from Karaudarnau in Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine. “We are relieved that all hostages were released unharmed. However, this incident raises extreme alarm regarding the safety and security of Wapichan communities, particularly those near the Marudi mining area,” the council said in a statement.

It added that “Wapichan people not engaged in mining activities were also victims of robbery and assault. We never anticipated such crimes occurring so close to our peaceful communities, and this incident has left our residents, including children, deeply traumatised.”

The SRDC said it has consistently voiced concerns about the effects of mining in the Marudi Mountains on Wapichan communities and lands. “We believe that the escalation of such criminal activities is linked to the increase in mining operations.”

The SRDC said too that there has also been an influx of Brazilians in the Marudi mining area, with several reports indicating that many are entering Guyana through an illegal route along the Guyana-Brazilian border—the same path used by the robbers to escape. “The increase in mining activities became particularly noticeable in 2022, following the eviction of Brazilian miners from the Yanomami territory, during a time when an agreement allowing “small miners” to continue mining on a concession now controlled by Golden Shields Resources was already in effect. Despite repeated requests, Wapichan communities were not given the opportunity to read, discuss, or provide input on this agreement, and it was only after more than two years that a copy was finally provided to the SRDC,” the statement said.

According to the council, these activities disrupt the social fabric of the communities and pose significant threats to the wellbeing of the people. “Illegal activities should not be allowed to continue. The SRDC humbly demand that the relevant authorities take immediate action to bolster security measures in the Marudi Mountains to prevent any future incidents. We strongly recommend the establishment of a police outpost in the Marudi mining area, given the alarming increase in mining activities. Furthermore, we insist that all mining operations be suspended until comprehensive regulatory systems are established to protect our communities and until there is meaningful and effective participation in line with the principle of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), ensuring full respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples under national and international law.”

The council said it is imperative that the government engage in meaningful dialogue with Wapichan communities to address their urgent concerns regarding the environmental and social impacts of mining in Wapichan territory. “Our safety, rights, and the integrity of our land must be prioritized. The safety of our people is paramount, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure a secure and sustainable future for all residents of the South Rupununi.”

Police update

Meanwhile, police in a statement on Monday said during further investigations between 17:30hrs and 20:45hrs Sunday ranks contacted and interviewed the victims of the alleged robbery and abduction that occurred at about 10:30hrs on Saturday at Bushmouth Marudi Backdam in South Rupununi, Region Nine. During the robbery, Romain Simon, a 39-year-old Natural Resources Officer, was robbed of a Glock 17 pistol with one magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition, as well as a Mavado watch valued at $140,000.

Victor Adams, a 34-year-old Natural Resources Officer, was robbed of a Glock 17 pistol with one magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition. Karl Antone, a 30-year-old Community Mines Ranger, was robbed of $100,000 cash (Guyana currency).

However, police said, Dionei Faribas De Brito now says that the police had misinterpreted what he said when detectives interviewed him on Saturday. According to him, when the suspects approached them at the GGMC checkpoint, he was robbed of $892,000 in cash (Guyana currency). The suspects also demanded gold, but since he had no gold in his possession at the time, they told him he had to transfer one million reais to a Pix account in Brazil. (A Pix account is part of Brazil’s instant payment system, Pix, which allows users to send and receive money between bank accounts in seconds).

De Brito claimed, the police said that he was fearful for his life, and he sent 30 thousand reais, which is equivalent to $1.2M (Guyana currency), to the Pix account before they were released. The money transferred to the Pix account has since been recovered and handed over to Brazilian law enforcement officials. Meanwhile, two of the three vehicles used in the commissioning of the crime, which were at Bushmouth junction, were registered in Brazil (Brazilian number plates). The Guyana Police Force is working along with the Federal Police in Brazil as investigations continue.