Police burn $27M worth of ganja

Kaieteur News- Police Ranks in Regional Division #10 conducted a ‘Narcotics Eradication Exercise’ at Kimbia, Upper Berbice River, where two cannabis farms with an estimated overall total of $27,471,919 worth of Cannabis were found and destroyed.

The first farm destroyed measured approximately four acres in size and had about six thousand Cannabis plants ranging from 6″ to 4′ in height, with a total weight of six thousand six hundred (6,600) Kilograms, along with 54.431 kg of dried Cannabis.

The second farm was approximately six acres in size and had about 10 thousand Cannabis plants ranging from 11″ to 4′ in height, with a total weight of ten thousand (10,000) kilograms.

Additionally, several nurseries which had approximately fifty-thousand Cannabis seedlings, were also found.

Overall, there were a total of 16,000 plants, 15,000 seedlings and 54.431 kg of dried Cannabis, worth an estimated $27,471,919.

Both farms, along with the Nurseries and the make-shift camps were all destroyed by fire.

Samples were collected from both farms and lodged at the Mackenzie Police Station.

