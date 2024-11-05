Latest update November 5th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police burn $27M worth of ganja

Nov 05, 2024 News

Police burn $27M worth of ganja

Police burn $27M worth of ganja at Kimbia, Upper Berbice River,

Kaieteur News- Police Ranks in Regional Division #10 conducted a ‘Narcotics Eradication Exercise’ at Kimbia, Upper Berbice River, where two cannabis farms with an estimated overall total of $27,471,919 worth of Cannabis were found and destroyed.

The first farm destroyed measured approximately four acres in size and had about six thousand Cannabis plants ranging from 6″ to 4′ in height, with a total weight of six thousand six hundred (6,600) Kilograms, along with 54.431 kg of dried Cannabis.

The second farm was approximately six acres in size and had about 10 thousand Cannabis plants ranging from 11″ to 4′ in height, with a total weight of ten thousand (10,000) kilograms.

Additionally, several nurseries which had approximately fifty-thousand Cannabis seedlings, were also found.

Overall, there were a total of 16,000 plants, 15,000 seedlings and 54.431 kg of dried Cannabis, worth an estimated $27,471,919.

Both farms, along with the Nurseries and the make-shift camps were all destroyed by fire.

Samples were collected from both farms and lodged at the Mackenzie Police Station.

(Police burn $27M worth of ganja)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Uncertainty clouds Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach position as Barbados showdown approaches

Uncertainty clouds Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach position as...

Nov 05, 2024

  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur  Sports- With less than two weeks before the Golden Jaguars meet Barbados in back-to-back encounters that could shape their Gold Cup destiny, the Guyana Football...
Read More
Greaves makes history with magnificent 151* to lead Hurricanes to seven-wicket win over Red Force

Greaves makes history with magnificent 151* to...

Nov 05, 2024

Dominica’s Olympic champion Thea LaFond-Gadson awarded nation’s highest honour

Dominica’s Olympic champion Thea LaFond-Gadson...

Nov 05, 2024

Julien Alfred named finalist for World Track Athlete of the Year among elite group of Olympic champions

Julien Alfred named finalist for World Track...

Nov 05, 2024

Junior Sinclair replaces Kevin Sinclair in the CG United Super 50 Cup 2024

Junior Sinclair replaces Kevin Sinclair in the CG...

Nov 05, 2024

Hamilton Green KO Football Championship starts Friday

Hamilton Green KO Football Championship starts...

Nov 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]