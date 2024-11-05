Man remanded for throwing hot oil on brother, injuring two others

Kaieteur News- A 30-year-old labourer was remanded to prison on Wednesday last, when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court to answer a charge which states he inflicted grievous bodily harm on three persons on October 23, 2024.

Taslim Khan is accused of throwing hot oil on his 26-year-old brother, Sareef Khan during a heated argument at Tuschen, New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The incident also resulted in injuries to the brother’s 30-year-old wife, Yoneika Ramjeet, and their five-month-old daughter.

The accused made his first court appearance before Magistrate Alisha George where the three counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm were read to him, to which he pleaded not guilty. As such the magistrate remanded Khan who is scheduled to return to court on December 10, 2024 for reports and statements. Khan was arrested on Monday last.

Kaieteur News had reported that the accused brother (Sareef Khan – victim) related that the incident occurred between 17:30h and 17:45h on October 23, 2024. Khan said that he and his family live in the compound with the accused. Khan and his family live in the back house while his brother lives in front. The man said that on the day in question while on his way home from work he saw his wife and daughter at a shop nearby their home. As such, he stopped and went home with them.

However, upon arrival he said there was a gathering in the front house at the verandah. While entering the yard, Khan reportedly joked with an attendee at his brother’s home. The person was no stranger to Khan and according to Khan; he would joke with the person from time to time. However, on the day in question, the person felt offended by Khan’s utterances and told Khan’s brother that he was being “troubled”.

Khan said, “Me buddy (his brother) now start curse me and start talk up and say that how I not suppose to tell he (the complainant) nothing.”

Thereafter, Khan and his family proceeded to walk to their home located in the same yard when he heard his brother saying, “I gon take off the back light pon yuh house.”

Khan reported that the lights were turned off but power returned shortly after.

Further, the complainant was observed urinating in the alley between the two houses and Ramjeet confronted him saying, “how yuh guh pee hay, suh we does gah walk, we get a baby and we have to live clean.”

The complainant then returned to Khan’s brother to lodge another complaint which resulted in the lights being disconnected at their home a second time.

“So me and mah wife and mah baby, we can’t deh in dark … so we say we gon go in front now, me gon go with a force and put on the lights,” Khan recalled.

While entering his brother’s home, the family was reportedly greeted with degrading slangs. Notwithstanding, they were determined to get the lights on. Khan’s brother then went to the kitchen and grabbed a pot of hot oil and hurled it at him. The hot oil also caught Ramjeet and their child. The police were summoned and the victims and suspect were taken to the Tuschen Police Outpost after which the injured were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Khan sustained injuries to his chest, his wife suffered burns to her face and chest, and the five-month-old baby has burns about her body. A formal report was made at the Leonora Police Station.

