Cash grant issues and suggestions

Dear Editor,

I have expressed my opinions with proposed questions and recommendations on the highly anticipated payout of $100K to ‘resident and non-resident Guyanese,’ over eighteen years as announced by Chief Spokesman for the PPPC regime, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo. I am still waiting on responses.

I heard the idea proffered by many Guyanese of a possible legislation for “cash grants.” When Mr. Jagdeo was called on at his last presser to provide an opinion of such idea, oh he was livid and made it clear there is no need for such a law. Rather than exhibiting some degree of an astute politician he professes to be, with reasonableness and say it sounds good, government will examine and pronounce later. From his body language, he was ready to denounce and vehemently oppose to the idea. My only guess is that the idea was not a “Jagdeo’s one, or a PPPC one.” Previously, we sat back as a nation, despite many objections expressed by Guyanese; including the Opposition of the process utilised by the PPPc regarding ‘cash grants,’ distribution done in a discriminatory manner, without structural systems in place. Quick examples $250K paid to some sugar workers, $150K paid to some farmers, a few Communities and Indigenous Villages perceived to be PPPc aligned. Why is Mr. Jagdeo so reluctant?

It is clear the PPPc is forging ahead with its plan, despite shared wisdom by pundits, whose beliefs are hinged on ‘good governance.’ The nation was told about the use of the Voters’ Registration, which I believe would have been the best method. I guess with all recommendations and suggestions made thereafter, the government realized that they will be EXPOSED as it relates to numbers and concerns the Opposition have to the list being ‘bloated.’

Two weeks ago we heard the announcement by Mr. Jagdeo that an ‘app’ will be designed for disbursement of the cash. What was amazing to me, there was no mention of ‘GECOM and the Voter’s List.’ It was disappointing not to hear reporters who attended the presser, failed to inquiry from Mr. Jagdeo what has occasioned the sudden shift from the Voter’s List to this ‘app’, which will be at a disadvantage and challenge to our elderly folks, who are NOT technologically savvy, they do not have a smart phone or other devices, including access to internet. Were consideration given to these pitfalls?

During his last press conference on Wednesday, October 30, 2024; the question on launching of the ‘app’ was raised by a reporter. In response, Mr. Jagdeo claimed that testing of the app will go through‘rigorous testing,’ prior to its launch. I would like to know what Mr. Jagdeo means by ‘rigorous testing.’

Editor, I am concerned for the elderly who live alone, in geriatric homes and state facilities, who do not have access to cellphones. Who will take care of them, and what systems the government will put in place to ensure that they receive payments. Am I to assume that the government is moving ahead with their ideas, forgetting those who are most vulnerable?

Another category that will be at a disadvantage is elderly persons who are either dwelling on the streets, and or seeking temporary shelters at state facilities. Again, what mechanisms are in place to ensure that these persons are given the $100K cash payments. I believe many of them are registered on the Voter’s List, May have had an ID card, which for some reason they have misplaced. Has the Government considered how these persons would have accessed to a smartphone or a device, enabling them accessibility to the app.

With a country faced with ‘high cost of living,’ many elderly folks are ONLY receiving ONE pension per month, mainly Old Age Pension, which is far below the average price of a smartphone or a smart device. Again, has any thought be given by the government. Without such devices, would persons be forced to visit special places; identified by the government to have their data processed, which should be treated with strict confidentiality shared to others? Editor, these are serious issues that should be concerning to all Guyanese.

Editor, while the government is talking about the payment and a possible app to effect payments, they have not said how resident Guyanese in penitentiary will be treated, knowing that many of them, their names are on the Voter’s List. It appears to me, (I stand corrected) that this category of Guyanese have eluded the Government, since I have not heard what arrangements to be in place for those persons. Perhaps, reporters can request a response from Mr. Jagdeo at his next presser. A government cannot publicly announce that ALL citizens over 18years to receive the cash payments and one or several categories are disenfranchised due to their circumstances.

I have been analyzing this entire cash payments announcement since October 10, 2024 and it is clear to me that for each passing day, the Government of the day is attempting to make this project ‘more cumbersome.’ Is it deliberate, so as to create confusion, chaos and disenfranchisement among our people?

As I have suggested in my last missive to the Editor, since Old Age Pension is paid every first day of the month, Government should utilize that category to conduct a pilot test for the payments. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has an established database with ALL pensioners, whether they are mobile or shut-ins which can be used to prepare non-negotiable cheques to effect payments, simultaneously when they are encashing their OAP coupons at Post Offices, Western Union offices or Money Gram locations. Our elderly folks should NOT be forced to go through what ordinary Guyanese have to endure. They should be granted special treatment, since many are faced with health challenges and cannot sit or stand for lengthy periods.

Editor, I am appealing to Government to give consideration to points I have elucidated to in this, my missive to you. I will reiterate as I have done in several letters, any Government that is serious about transparency, accountability and good governance, would weigh the options provided to them in medium such as this and on social media platforms. We cannot and should not continue like this as a nation, where the ‘winner takes all mentality or approach,’ is doing more harm than good to our people and by extension our beloved nation. It is time political leaders raise the bar and not see and do things through “a political lens.” I believe we can do better!

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP

(Cash grant issues and suggestions)