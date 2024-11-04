Hamilton Green KO Football C/ship now shifted to November 8 start

Latest update November 4th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Sixteen fierce teams are ready to lace up as the countdown to the exciting Inter-Ward/Village nine-a-side Knockout Football Championship hits full throttle this Friday at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence.
As Georgetown’s former Mayor, Hamilton Green gears up for another milestone celebration, kicking off his 90th birthday with a thrilling Inter-Ward football event set to captivate football enthusiasts from November 8 to 10. This action-packed two-day tournament will see top teams vie for the prestigious title and a chance to win big; up to one million in cash and prizes.
Defending champions, the Stabroek Ballers, led by Derwin George, are back with eyes on retaining their title. But with fierce competitors like Den Amstel, Uitvlugt, Dynamic, Gold is Money, Bent Street, Back Circle, and Sparta Boss hot on their heels, victory is far from guaranteed. Will the Ballers go all the way, or will new challengers rise to dethrone them? The field is set, and the stakes are high, with a first-place prize of $500,000 and a host of additional rewards, including 12 hampers from Rick and Sari’s, along with the Dr Linden Dodson trophy and medals. The runner-up stands to earn a respectable $250,000 along with trophy and medals, with the third and fourth spots securing $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.
Arthur, the tournament’s coordinator, says Dr. Green is looking forward to witnessing a “fury of goals.” For the players, there’s added incentive: a valuable prize awaits the tournament’s top goal-scorer; ensuring strikers have plenty of reason to go all out on the pitch.
Organised by former national football coach Lennox Arthur, the event has garnered support from a range of sponsors, including One Communications, Gold Reunion, John Fernandes, Gafoors, ENet, and NAMILCO, alongside donations from prominent figures like Dr. Linden Dodson, Dr. Michael Sue, Edmond Vieira, Floyd Haynes, and Eddie’s Bobcat.
Originally scheduled for November 3 at St. Stanislaus Ground, the championship is now shifted to November 8-10 at NTC due to unforeseen delays, but excitement only continues to grow.
As teams prepare for what’s expected to be a thrilling two-day showdown, all eyes are on the NTC pitch next Friday. Will Stabroek Ballers cement their legacy, or will a new champion emerge? The answer awaits you under the NTC lights.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 04, 2024– Chase, Waramuri also with victories Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Schools Under-18 Football League kicked off its second round with a thrilling display of skill and grit yesterday...
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo found himself at the center of a controversy regarding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]