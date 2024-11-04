The partially submerged fuel truck (Carlon Peters) (Brazilian man dies after fuel truck falls off bridge)
Kaieteur News-A Brazilian man reportedly died after a fuel truck fell off the Maushparu Bridge along the Lethem trail on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Venacio Lima.
Details are sketchy surrounding the incident but according to a video seen by this media, the truck toppled while crossing the bridge and ended up in what appears to be a river.
It is believed that the driver was pinned and probably drowned because the driver’s cabin was submerged.
In the video persons were seen trying to pull the driver from the submerged fuel truck. Based on the commentary, the man may have been stuck as persons were advising that a rope be used to free him from the truck.
Police are investigating the matter.
Brazilian man dies after fuel truck falls off bridge
Nov 04, 2024 News
