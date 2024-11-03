            (Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title)

Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur Sports- The 11th Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Championship crowned its champions yesterday as Santa Rosa edged Marian Academy 1-0 in a dramatic showdown at the Ministry of Education ground. A late extra-time goal by Michael Harris decided the fate Santa Rosa Primary, sealing victory and ultimately denying Marian Academy the 2024 title just moments before the final whistle.

The decider came from a remarkable running-tap goal in the second half of extra time, with Harris’s precision finish sending the Santa Rosa team and their supporters into celebration. This title marks Santa Rosa’s first Pee Wee Championship.

In a historic presentation ceremony, three players shared the tournament’s Most Goals award: Jovanie Wright of St Pius Primary, Dontay Kowlessar of Enterprise Primary, and Kareme Welcome, each finished with10 goals. Santa Rosa’s Linden James took home both the MVP and Best Goalkeeper honours, while head coach Earl Richard was named Best Coach.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development) Marti DeSouza (right) hands over Most Goals trophy to Kareme Welcome (left) and Dontay Kowlessar

In the third-place match, defending champions St Pius Primary narrowly defeated St John the Baptist Primary 3-2 in a hard-fought contest. St John controlled the early minutes, with Kareme Welcome and Chandler repeatedly challenging St Pius’s defense. However, Emanuel Forde of St Pius broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a deflected shot that rolled into the net.

Jovanie Wright then took charge, netting twice in the 18th and 20th minutes to establish a commanding 3-0 lead. St John the Baptist managed two consolation goals late in the match, but St Pius held on to secure third place.

The Courts Optical Pee Wee Championship showcased some of the country’s best young talent, setting a high bar for next year’s edition. The tournament came to you through sponsorship from Courts Optical brand with additional support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports.

 

 

