Man recaptured after escaping custody

Kaieteur News- Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have recaptured Kevin Mohamed, the man who escaped lawful custody on Friday while at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

Mohamed was recaptured on Friday night.

The man was scheduled to appear before a magistrate to answer a simple larceny charge but escaped from police.

