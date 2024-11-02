Man charged with simple larceny escapes from court

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday said that a man charged with simple larceny escaped from ranks while at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

The escapee, Kevin Mohamed, was scheduled to appear before a magistrate at the court but made good his escape before he could answer to the simple larceny charge.

Efforts are being made to located Mohamed.

