Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday said that a man charged with simple larceny escaped from ranks while at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.
The escapee, Kevin Mohamed, was scheduled to appear before a magistrate at the court but made good his escape before he could answer to the simple larceny charge.
Efforts are being made to located Mohamed.
(Man charged with simple larceny escapes from court)
