Dwight Yorke appointed senior Soca Warriors Head coach

SportsMax – Former Soca Warriors and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has been appointed Head Coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s team.

According to Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards, Yorke’s appointment marks a new chapter for football in the Twin Island Republic, as his primary focus will be on upcoming World Cup qualification efforts.

“With World Cup qualification in our sights, we’re thrilled to welcome Dwight Yorke as the new head coach of our men’s national team,” Edwards said in making the announcement on Friday.

“Dwight’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation,” he added.

Yorke expressed delight at the opportunity.

“I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team. The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to. Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup, and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team are well documented,” Yorke declared.

“I saw firsthand as a player how working together to achieve our targets brought joy and united our country. I see that same ambition and desire at all levels of the current set-up. So I look forward to building on the work of someone who I played alongside with for a number of years from youth level right up to senior team, a good friend and former teammate, Angus Eve, and the current interim head coach, Derek King. As a player, I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad, I hope they can continue as head coach,” he shared.

Yorke, one of the nation’s most celebrated football figures, brings his extensive international experience as both a player and leader in the sport to his new role. Known for his tactical insight, passion, and dedication, Yorke’s appointment aligns with the TTFA’s mission to elevate T&T football to new heights.

“Dwight’s journey from a standout player to a seasoned leader in football brings a unique vision that aligns with our ambitions. We are confident he will guide us forward with purpose and pride as we work to make Trinidad and Tobago’s presence felt on the world stage once again,” Edwards noted.

Yorke’s tenure as head coach begins immediately, with plans to energize the team’s training and development in preparation for the rigors of international competition. As the TTFA continues its commitment to advancing football standards in Trinidad and Tobago, Yorke’s leadership is anticipated to bring new energy and dedication to the national team.

He was captain of the Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup squad during an illustrious playing career that saw him enjoy playing spells at Manchester United, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Sydney FC.

Yorke also served as head coach of Australian Premier Club Macarthur FC most recently and assistant coach at Sunderland for a brief period in 2008/2009. He also served as assistant coach of T&T in 2009.

On 25 May 2022, Yorke managed the Australian A-League All Stars in their 3–2 loss to a star-studded Barcelona.

