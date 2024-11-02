Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School gets for BSc In Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme

Nov 02, 2024 News

Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School gets for BSc In Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme

Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School gets for BSc In Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme

Kaieteur News- The Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School on Friday announced that it has received approval from the National Accreditation Council of Guyana (NAC-G) for its Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme.

“This achievement is of considerable significance to the graduates of the School’s Ab-Initio Aircraft Engineer’s Programme. To enroll onto the BSc Degree Programme, students must complete the Ab-Initio Programme and achieve their Completion Certificate or Associate Degree,” the school said in a statement.

The Ab-Initio Programme graduates would have had to complete their prior learning to meet international and national requirements for the acquisition of their Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s Licence.

The Ab-Initio Programme was modified in year 2019 by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s requirements to cover all basic aircraft engineer’s licence training for a duration of forty (48) months and is curriculum is in accordance with ICAO Doc. 7192, Part D 1 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“Review and subsequent approval for this revision were done by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, under whose governance, the school has maintained its ATO 001 Approval status,” the statement noted.

Whilst the Ab-Initio Programme was evaluated by the NAC-G, Ministry of Education, as equivalent to an Associate Degree when it was initially registered (2010) and gained Institutional Accreditation in 2019, it was recommended to be reviewed at its 2023 re-accreditation audit. This provided an opportunity for the complement of additional units to achieve the BSc. in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Degree.

The school said that the approval paves the way for the graduates from the Ab-Initio Programme, holding an Associate Degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, to further enroll and qualify with a degree that would propel them in the workplace for jobs requiring a higher level of qualification as well as compete for engineering jobs in the oil and gas sector.

(Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School gets for BSc In Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title

Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title

Nov 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- Today promises to be an exhilarating day of football action as the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament crowns its 2024 champions at the Ministry of...
Read More
England must ‘get up to speed’ following opening Windies loss – Livingstone

England must ‘get up to speed’...

Nov 02, 2024

Dwight Yorke appointed senior Soca Warriors Head coach

Dwight Yorke appointed senior Soca Warriors Head...

Nov 02, 2024

Anacondas ease past Jags by 25-runs 

Anacondas ease past Jags by 25-runs 

Nov 02, 2024

Hydras, West Rocker Setters win 3rd leg of National One Guyana ‘B’ Division Volleyball 

Hydras, West Rocker Setters win 3rd leg of...

Nov 02, 2024

Callender triumphs in Rouge Salon and Spa Women’s Chess Rapid Tournament

Callender triumphs in Rouge Salon and Spa...

Nov 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]