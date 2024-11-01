Small contractors

Dear Editor,

Recently, a young event promoter and popular social media personality came under fire for seeming to benefit from the Government’s recent announcement of road contracts for small contractors.

While I do not know the young man personally, I have followed his business for some time, and have long admired his work ethic, marketing strategies and obvious ambition.

The Government has said that over $11 billion in contracts for roadworks were issued to small contractors in Region 4. Over 940 small contractors stand to benefit from this rollout of contracts.

In fact, judging from the photos from the contract signing event, those 940 contractors came from such a varied cross section of the region that I would venture to say it is one of the most diverse developmental undertakings in Guyana thus far. Every ethnicity and every age group seem to have been represented, and what was especially impressive to me was the gender equity. It warmed my heart to see so many women contractors getting a chance to undertake a life changing project that could translate into generational change for their families.

Are all 947 contractors experienced in road building, with millions of projects under their belts? Of course not! But how does one get experience if not ever given a shot and a chance to prove oneself? In more developed parts of the world it is actually considered “progressive” to give the underserved and disadvantaged a clear path to equity. Giving the small contractors preference for manageable jobs within their own communities is a bold step in making sure everyone has equitable access to the finish line. This is especially important, in a society where not everyone has the advantage of inheriting generational wealth or knowledge, as is the case with many of the large, established construction companies. This is an innovative way to give the small man his chance, and I endorse it.

Just imagine, 947 contractors within your very communities now need a minimum of 10 employees each for their project. That’s 9,470 jobs for skilled and unskilled workers instantly added to the communities. These contractors will be buying materials, tools, food and so many more essentials for their projects from the stores and shops in these same areas. If you’re able bodied and would like to learn some new skills while earning money for you and your family, it might do you well to find out which contractors are working in your area. Imagine walking away from a project with a salary and a skill you didn’t have before? The odds are in the communities’ favour and the time is now. We can stand on the sidelines and find unfounded ways to criticize a great initiative and those who choose to pursue it, or we can step forward and claim what is rightfully ours. Guyana belongs to all of us.

Sincerely,

Timica Eastman

