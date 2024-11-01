(Guyana National youth teams begin preparations for key International competitions)

Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports-The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced that the Guyana U17 Boys and Girls national teams, along with the U20 Girls national team, have officially commenced training in preparation for a series of upcoming international tournaments, set to take place between November 2024 and May 2025.
In a bid to enhance youth development, Guyana’s U17 Boys and Girls teams will travel to Suriname in November as part of a bilateral agreement established with the Suriname Football Federation. This youth-focused partnership, now in its second year, will see the teams compete in four matches during the November window, followed by another set of matches hosted by Guyana in December. The agreement was initiated in 2023 with six matches across two age groups, underscoring the commitment by both federations to foster competitive opportunities for young athletes.
Speaking on the importance of these competitions, GFF President Wayne Forde emphasized the federation’s commitment to the development of its young players. “We have commenced our preparation early and these matches allow us to measure the progress we are making. Youth teams are the future of Guyana’s football, and their dedication to the rigorous preparations process reflects their desire to perform well on the international stage,” Forde said. “These upcoming games offer an invaluable platform for these youngsters to gain international experience and grow, both as athletes and ambassadors of Guyana. We are confident that their dedication will make our nation proud.”
Guyana’s competitive journey will continue into early 2025 as the U17 teams prepare for the CONCACAF qualifiers for the FIFA U17 World Cup. These qualifiers, which begin in February for the boys and span January through April for the girls, will mark a critical opportunity for both teams to showcase their progress on an international stage. Similarly, the U20 Girls team is set to participate in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Qualifiers and Championships, scheduled to begin in March 2025.
Currently, all teams are undergoing rigorous training, with sessions held three to four times per week as they gear up for these competitive windows.
Technical Director of the GFF, Bryan Joseph also offered remarks on the training, noting, “Our national youth coaches and technical staff are dedicating an average of four days a week to working with the players. Our primary focus is to cultivate the best environment for them, with a strong emphasis on embedding our playing philosophy.”
He added, “In the coming days, we will welcome players from the hinterland regions, who were previously scouted, ensuring they receive the attention and support they deserve. These thoughtful early steps are crucial as we prepare for the upcoming friendlies against Suriname and work towards our 2025 international fixtures.”
