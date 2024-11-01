GBA to resume monthly U-16 Championship on Saturday, November 2 at Six Head Lewis gym

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will resume its monthly U-16 Championship on Saturday, November 2 at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym in Albouystown.

The initiative, dubbed The Pepsi Michael Parris competition, is staged twice per month and is the backbone of the entity’s developmental strategy. It is expected to feature notable gyms inclusive of the hosts such as Pace and Power, Pocket Rocket, Rose Hall Jammers, New Amsterdam Academy, Bailey, Vergenoegen, and Forgotten Youth Foundation.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said via a release, “The development process of the GBA is an ongoing project that will continue to evolve and develop with each iteration and year. The U-16 program is the most important step in the entirety of our developmental efforts. It’s our nursery and has laid the foundation for our continued success at the regional level.”

According to Ninvalle, “The success of this programme is undeniable given our record in the Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championship, an event that has been dominated by Guyana since its inception in 2016. That dominance and overall success of the nation is a testament to the fruits that are being reaped via the implementation and constant evolution of this initiative, which has become a benchmark within the Caribbean.”

Ninvalle added that the will continue to invest more resources at this strata of the discipline, given its role and importance in the sustainability of the sport. “We believe that this is the most effective way of unearthing and eventually developing talents that possess the requisite skills and ability to achieve regional and international success and acclaim.”

(GBA to resume monthly U-16 Championship on Saturday, November 2 at Six Head Lewis gym)