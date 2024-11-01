(DPP orders inquest into fatal accident of Tucville man)

Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed the Guyana Police Force to conduct an inquest into the tragic death of 27-year-old Jonathan Gomes, who lost his life in an accident involving a sand truck five months ago.
According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday, the investigation into the accident, which occurred on May 24, was completed in July. Following the investigation, legal advice was sought, which subsequently called for an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Gomes’ death.
An inquest is a public inquiry aimed at determining the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased, the cause of death, and the circumstances surrounding it. The inquest will be conducted by a Magistrate in the division where the accident occurred, specifically in Mahaicony. Although the inquest has not yet begun, the Police Public Relations Office indicated that authorities in Regional Division Five will be coordinating with the Magistrate to schedule a date.
The inquest will be held under the Coroner’s Act, allowing the Magistrate to call witnesses and examine evidence to ascertain the cause of death. On the day of the accident, Gomes was driving a motorcar with registration number PVV 3618, owned by Audrey Gomes of Canary Street, Tucville, Georgetown. He collided with a lorry, registered as GSS 6980 and owned by Danny Katriah of Bath, Mahaicony. The lorry was driven by Odit Ramdeen of Airy Hall, Mahaicony.
Initial police investigations revealed that the lorry was traveling east along the northern side of the road while Gomes’ car was heading west on the southern side. It was reported that Gomes overtook several vehicles at high speed around a right bend, resulting in the car veering into the lorry’s path.
Despite Ramdeen’s attempts to avoid a collision by steering onto the northern parapet, the car struck the front of the lorry and subsequently hit a utility pole. Gomes sustained severe injuries and was extracted from the wreckage in an unconscious state by bystanders, who placed him in a police vehicle for transport. Both Gomes and Ramdeen were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where Gomes was pronounced dead on arrival, while Ramdeen received medical treatment.
