(Diwali messages)

Diwali reminds us that even in the darkest times, righteousness can triumph over evil—GAWU

The Festival of Lights—Diwali—illuminates the profound truth that good ultimately triumphs over evil. This celebration honours Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, during which he vanquished the demon king, Ravana. Diwali represents not just Lord Rama’s homecoming but the victory of righteousness over darkness, highlighting the enduring power of love and loyalty to overcome life’s challenges.

The story of Diwali carries a poignant lesson for all of us. It reminds us that even in the darkest times, righteousness can triumph over evil. Our nation has faced numerous challenges throughout the years, and there were moments filled with doubt and fear about our ability to emerge victorious. However, history has shown that, as a people, we have persevered and triumphed. Today, we still confront issues like racial division and economic disparities that weigh heavily on our hearts. Yet, we also see the dedication and efforts of many who strive to bring about positive change. Diwali encourages us to hold onto hope and believe that we can overcome these challenges together.

Diwali is a time for celebration and reflection, reminding us of the importance of compassion for those less fortunate. This holiday inspires us to commit to helping those in need while encouraging gatherings with family and moments of prayer. Embraced by both Hindus and non-Hindus, Diwali unites us, highlighting the shared humanity that binds us all together.

In this beautiful season of Diwali, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) warmly extends heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community and all fellow Guyanese. We hope that the gentle glow of the diyas inspires everyone to embrace the light within, fostering a sense of peace and compassion in our hearts and minds.

GTUC urges Guyanese to use festival of lights as catalyst to pursue inclusion and prosperity for all

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends Diwali Greetings to all Guyanese, particularly our Hindu brothers and sisters.

On this auspicious event, we acknowledge this is a time when the Hindu community is celebrating “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance” and join with you in said celebration.

As Guyanese light their diyas, GTUC urges reflection on the troubles around the world and in particular Guyana, at this time and how we as a people and nation could contribute to global and national peace and harmony. GTUC believes local peace and harmony are attainable if we, as a people and government, can adhere to the fundamental principles of treating each other with dignity, and accepting it is a right of all Guyanese, as inheritors of this land, to equally and equitably participate of its bounty and be protected by its laws. When we set these standards at home, we strengthen our claim for the pursuit of worldwide comity.

We are reminded in this season where there is celebration for light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, that we as Guyanese must play our role in ensuring similar enlightenment and upliftment in the lives of all Guyanese. Falling standards, widening of the gap between the haves and have nots, moral decay, discrimination, ethnic and political tension must be addressed in order to lift our society to the noble ideal of being, “One People One Nation One Destiny.” Thus, we pray this season is used to usher in light, love, unity, prosperity and happiness to all Guyanese, especially the vulnerable and working poor. Let us solemnly resolve to bring our nation out of the darkness into the light.

A Joyous and Happy Diwali to all Guyanese!

‘There is much evil in our country today’-AFC

The Alliance For Change (AFC) extends Diwali greetings to all Guyanese, especially

our Hindu brothers and sisters. Diwali is a time of celebration. But, more

importantly, it signifies the triumph of good over evil.

There is much evil in our country today. Those who murder, rape our women and

destroy the innocence of young girls, destroy our young men with harmful drugs, use

their high office to oppress the vulnerable in society while taking bribes to turn a blind

eye to crime, those in high positions who engage in corrupt practices to enrich

themselves from the national coffers while families go hungry and are unable to pay

their bills. Such evil must be defeated.

In the Bhagavad-gita Chapter 10 Verse 11, Lord Krishna says – “To show them (the

devotees) special mercy, I with the shining lamp of knowledge, destroy the darkness

born of ignorance.” We urge all Guyanese to pursue the light of knowledge with the

intent to defeat evil.

‘Let’s build a society rooted in respect, harmony, and tolerance’–PPP

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends its warmest greetings to all Guyanese, particularly the Hindu community, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Diwali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, representing the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. It is a time for reflection on the values of righteousness, unity, and the importance of working together for the greater good.

As we celebrate Diwali, we are reminded of the need to build a society rooted in respect, harmony, and tolerance, where every individual can prosper and live in peace. Diwali’s message of light dispelling darkness is especially relevant as we continue to strive for a Guyana that is inclusive and progressive.

The PPP reaffirms its commitment to the development and well-being of all Guyanese, regardless of race, religion, or creed. As the lights of Diwali illuminate our homes and communities, let us renew our resolve to work together for a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation. We take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and joyous Diwali. May this festival bring happiness health, and prosperity to all homes across Guyana.

‘Diwali reminds us of the power of goodness, resilience’—Ministry of Education

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on behalf of the Ministry of Education, extends heartfelt Diwali greetings to all citizens of Guyana and the wider diaspora as we celebrate this auspicious festival of lights.

Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

This festival reminds us of the power of goodness, the resilience of the human spirit, and the shared commitment we must all have toward fostering harmony, unity, and prosperity for our communities and our nation. As we gather with family and friends to light diyas, may we also ignite a passion for learning, a respect for diversity, and a commitment to nurturing the potential of every child. Education is the foundation upon which we can build a future of inclusiveness, opportunity, and progress for all, regardless of background, faith, or heritage.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to providing quality, equitable education to every child in Guyana. As we celebrate Diwali, let us recognize the importance of learning and knowledge in breaking down barriers and building a society that shines as brightly as the lights that illuminate our homes and communities.

May this Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and joy to all. May it inspire us to continue striving for a future where every child has access to the light of knowledge and the tools to build a brighter tomorrow.

ERC urges Guyanese to reflect on the values of compassion, generosity

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends warm commendations to all Guyanese,

especially our Hindu brothers and sisters residing here and around the world as the auspicious

occasion of Diwali is being observed.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over

darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

In Guyana, it is a period characterised by reflection, joy, and strengthening of bonds among family, friends, and communities. The ERC recognizes the cultural and spiritual significance of this festival, which not only promotes unity among all Guyanese but also fosters understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural backgrounds that constitute our multi-ethnic society.

In the spirit of Diwali, the ERC urges everyone to reflect on the values of compassion, generosity,

and tolerance, which are essential for building a peaceful and harmonious society. The Commission urges all Guyanese to light diyas, share sweets, and partake in cultural activities that showcase the vibrancy and richness of Diwali, a national holiday in Guyana.

The ERC is committed to promoting ethnic harmony and understanding, and firmly believes that

Diwali advocates bridging cultural divides and fostering a sense of community. As we illuminate

our homes and hearts during this festival, let us embrace the values of unity, tolerance, and respect

for all.

Shubh Deepavali!

