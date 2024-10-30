Govt to host job fair in Suriname on Saturday

Kaieteur News-After the successful hosting of the inaugural job fair in New York in July this year, the Government of Guyana is currently finalising plans to host its second diaspora job fair in Suriname.

This event is slated for Saturday November 2nd in Nickerie, where the vast majority of the diaspora has settled over the decades, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The second job fair will once again see the collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the Private Sector to host several companies in Nickerie interested in tapping into the diaspora to fill critical labour gaps in Guyana. Most notably, businesses in the Berbice region will be involved in the event.

Supplementing the job fair will be major government ministries who will present various transformative projects undertaken by the Government and how the diaspora can take up opportunities in the public sector created as a result of these projects. The construction of 6 new hospitals, for example, will require various skills to fill numerous jobs to be created as a result. As a result of requests emanating from the diaspora, supporting agencies such as the Central Immigration and Passport Office, General Registrar Office, the Board of Industrial Training and the National Insurance Scheme, are among agencies who will be offering their services and provide information at the event.

Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud reiterated, “This second job fair represents a pivotal moment for our nation as we seek to harness the skills and expertise of our diaspora community. It is very clear to all that Guyana’s unprecedented growth is posing a massive challenge to fill the labour gaps as quickly as they are being created. That is why the government is keen on encouraging our Guyanese diaspora to understand the development taking place, the opportunities created as a result and return to grasp those opportunities.

Whether they are considering returning to Guyana or seeking to make a meaningful impact from abroad, the Diaspora Job Fair promises to be an invaluable networking and career advancement opportunity.”

According to the ministry as was the case in the inaugural job fair, this event, marks a crucial initiative aimed at showcasing career opportunities across various industries. It underscores its importance as a pivotal platform for connecting returning Guyanese with prospective employers. The job fair, a commitment by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Ali following his recent meeting with the Guyanese diaspora, aims to harness the skills and expertise of Guyana’s diaspora community.

Attendees can anticipate direct engagement with representatives from leading companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations, all offering a diverse range of employment opportunities and valuable insights into the remigration process. The event will include informative sessions on investment opportunities, housing options, and educational resources available to returning citizens. Representatives of over 20 companies from several sectors, 7 ministries and agencies and 4 chambers of commerce will be participating.

For more information about the Diaspora Job Fair, Guyanese in Suriname are asked to contact the Guyana Embassy in Paramaribo and the Guyana Consulate in Nickerie. The event is open to the public from 12pm to 4pm.

