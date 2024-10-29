Some questions on the cash grants

Dear Editor,

During his Press Conference on Thursday, October 25, 2024, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo informed the nation on the new arrangements for disbursing of the $100,000.00 ‘one off payment.’ As I have shared in my last letter to you Editor, I will reiterate for emphasis, the PPP/C has no clear plan nor policy to effect the payments in a transparent, fair and accountable manner.

Since the announcement by President Irfaan Ali on October 10, 2024 on the payment of $200,000.00 to be done “instantaneously,” there have been several movements of the goal posts, mostly reported by Mr. Jagdeo. Latest announcement by Mr. Jagdeo is that a ‘new app’ is being developed by the Ministry of Finance, to allow Guyanese to get registered. First, the nation was told that of “household.”

Then it moved from ‘household’ to “every registered voter on the voters’ list, at eighteen years at January1, 2024.” Lately, ‘Guyanese, living abroad,’ have been included. However, Mr. Jagdeo drew attention to those who are living in North America. Has he forgotten that Guyanese are living in other CARICOM countries? What about Guyanese who are living in Venezuela, Suriname, French Guiana, Brazil and in other Continents across the globe? How will they be treated?

Another thought that may have eluded Mr. Jagdeo, during this ‘rushed out announcement’ is that many of the countries I have referenced above where Guyanese resides, many of them do not have an ID card, much less a valid passport, since they may have been away for decades and never returned. What consideration was given for these categories of unregistered Guyanese? Would there be a rushed at the various consulate offices or embassies in these areas, for birth certificates, which will lend to persons having their passports processed, so as to benefit from the payouts.

Editor, I would like to appeal to reporters to get answers from Mr. Jagdeo on the following questions: whether the voters’ list will no longer be the basis for effecting payments, since the talk up of an ‘app’ for registration? Why the sudden move from GECOM generated voters’ list to an app which is to be created, and is likely to be a bit longer? What mechanisms Government will empty to avert families of deceased registered Guyanese residing overseas from making an application, via this online app? What timeframe as the experts given for the completion of designing and or developing of the online app? Will there be a test run of the online app, prior to implementation? Has a costing worked out to ascertain what the total payments would be, now that the numbers are likely to be greater? When will the request for additional monies be laid in the National Assembly for approval?

Any Government that truly worth its salt and believes in the principles of good governance, prior to making public statements, should ensure that all ‘i’s and t’s are doted and crossed.” This cannot be said for the Ali/ Jagdeo’s government. What mechanisms or data the government intends to utilize, to ascertain the number of non-resident Guyanese? Also, has the government worked out the cost implications this new arrangement will now have on the nation’s Treasury?

Editor, when the announcement was made by Mr. Ali, it was to address the ‘high cost-of-living woes’ faced by Guyanese at home. I believe the Leader of the Opposition and others would have added their views on the latest announcement regarding non-resident Guyanese benefiting. Hence, I will not rehash.

For the exception of the nation being informed by Mr. Jagdeo that it will take approximate five (5) months for all arrangements to be put in place, again at his last presser, he did not provide a date, or month the payments are to be rolled out and how it will be done. Perhaps, the reporters should seek answers to these additional questions.

Editor, as an optimistic individual, I conclude with a positive spirit to read later in the week post Mr. Jagdeo’s press conference this coming Thursday of a comprehensive plan regarding the payments of the ‘one-off payment’ and responses to my questions contained in this missive, and that of my previous one, published on Friday. The TIME for goal shifting and cheap political rhetoric on this sensitive matter be of the past, and the government get down to serious business in devising a workable plan, to avoid any disenfranchisement.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP

(Some questions on the cash grants)