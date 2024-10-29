PSC mourns death of Chico Beharry

kaieteur News-The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has extended its deepest condolences to the Beharry family and the entire Beharry Group of Companies on the passing of Mr. Rabindranauth

‘Chico’ Beharry, a visionary entrepreneur, esteemed business leader, and cherished figure inthe Guyanese business landscape.

Mr. Beharry passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, innovation, and service to his community and country, the PSC said in a statement on Monday. According to the PSC, Mr. Beharry’s leadership within the Beharry Group has exemplified excellence, integrity, and resilience for decades.

“His guidance helped shape the Beharry Group into a diversified powerhouse within Guyana and across the Caribbean, spanning industries from banking and insurance to food manufacturing and automotive services. His unwavering commitment to quality, and his pioneering spirit in business, earned him admiration across the Private Sector,” the statement added.

According to the PSC, Mr. Beharry’s contributions to the Private Sector Commission, where the Beharry Group has been a longstanding and valued member, have been pivotal in advancing Guyana’s economic landscape. His advocacy for local business development and community upliftment has inspired generations of entrepreneurs.

“The PSC joins the nation in honouring ‘Chico’ Beharry’s legacy. His impact on the Private Sector will be felt for years to come, as will his influence on those who had the privilege of working with and learning from him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at the Beharry Group during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

In a statement on Sunday, the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) – one of the businesses within the Beharry group said: “It is with great sadness that we at GBTI extend our heartfelt condolences to the Beharry family on the passing of Chico Beharry. Chico was not only a visionary leader but also a cherished figure whose contributions to the business landscape of Guyana will forever be remembered.”

According to the bank as a key pillar of the Beharry Group, Chico’s legacy of excellence, commitment, and service to the people of Guyana has left an indelible mark on our nation. “His spirit of entrepreneurship and dedication to community upliftment has inspired many, and his loss will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace,” the bank said.

Beharry Group of Companies established since 1935 comprises some of the most established and progressive businesses in Guyana and the Region. Its operations include Commercial and Merchant Banking, Food Manufacturing, Margarine, butters, ice-creams and detergents, Insurance life, fire, motor, marine and general, and Automotive interests. The Beharry Group is a family business started six decades ago as a humble operation with just three employees. Today, staff population has grown. Continuing in the family tradition, three generations of Beharry’s now manage this conglomerate. Family pride may have a lot to do with the continued success of the organisation as the Beharry name is literally always on the line, in every product and service offered to the public.

