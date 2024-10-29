Man found murdered at Mashabo Village

kaieteur News- A deputy Toshao’s son was on Monday found murdered at Mashabo Village, Region Two.

Dead is 26-year-old Rayandra Abrams. The man’s bloodied body bore a wound to the neck.

His parents said that they are unaware of what transpired but went in search of his body after learning that he was killed. Details are sketchy at this time but reports are that his killer (s) almost severed his head.

