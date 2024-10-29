Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man found murdered at Mashabo Village

Oct 29, 2024 News

 

Man found murdered at Moshabo Village

Murdered, Rayandra Abrams (Man found murdered at Mashabo Village)

kaieteur News- A deputy Toshao’s son was on Monday found murdered at Mashabo Village, Region Two.

Dead is 26-year-old Rayandra Abrams. The man’s bloodied body bore a wound to the neck.

His parents said that they are unaware of what transpired but went in search of his body after learning that he was killed. Details are sketchy at this time but reports are that his killer (s) almost severed his head.

(Man found Murdered at Mashabo Village, Region Two.)

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Eight Teams, One Trophy: The CG United Super50 Cup kicks off on 29 October

Eight Teams, One Trophy: The CG United Super50 Cup kicks off on 29...

Oct 29, 2024

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the start of the highly anticipated CG United Super50 Cup 2024, which begins in Trinidad from today, Tuesday 29 October to...
Read More
Manchester United sack struggling Ten Hag

Manchester United sack struggling Ten Hag

Oct 29, 2024

All Star claim domino title in Wakenaam

All Star claim domino title in Wakenaam

Oct 29, 2024

Softball action set for Buckhall on November 3

Softball action set for Buckhall on November 3

Oct 29, 2024

Smith elected to lead Old Fort HC

Smith elected to lead Old Fort HC

Oct 29, 2024

Linden player Floyd Cumberbatch crowned ‘A’ division Draughts Champion

Linden player Floyd Cumberbatch crowned...

Oct 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]