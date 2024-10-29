Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM
Oct 29, 2024 News
kaieteur News- A deputy Toshao’s son was on Monday found murdered at Mashabo Village, Region Two.
Dead is 26-year-old Rayandra Abrams. The man’s bloodied body bore a wound to the neck.
His parents said that they are unaware of what transpired but went in search of his body after learning that he was killed. Details are sketchy at this time but reports are that his killer (s) almost severed his head.
(Man found Murdered at Mashabo Village, Region Two.)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 29, 2024ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the start of the highly anticipated CG United Super50 Cup 2024, which begins in Trinidad from today, Tuesday 29 October to...
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
…Peeping Tom In Georgetown, where it can be scorching hot most days there lies a respite from the heat and humdrum... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]