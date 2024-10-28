Latest update October 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Murder, rape suspects captured

Oct 28, 2024

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested two wanted men during an operation at Kairuni Backdam Linden Highway.

Wanted man, Hansi Jones

The gun and narcotics found during the search  

The men have been identified as 26-year-old Ghanie Jamie of South Sophia who was wanted for murder and 27-year-old Hansi Jones also of Sophia who was wanted for three counts of raping of child. According to a police release upon seeing the ranks on Saturday the men tried to escape by running but were pursued and Hansi Jones fell and was captured in the process, while Ghanie Jamie was also apprehended about twenty five meters away.

A search was conducted on Jones and one suspected 9MM pistol with serial number filed off along with three live rounds of 9MM ammunition and one 9MM spent shell were found along with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa. He was asked if he is the owner of a firearm license to which he replied in the negative. Police took possession of the items and told him of the offence committed and placed him under arrest.

Ghanie was also arrested and they were both escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station, along with the firearm, ammunition, spent shell, and the suspected cannabis. There, the said suspected firearm, ammunition and spent shell were marked sealed and lodged. The suspected cannabis was weighed in Hansi Jones’ presence and same amounted to 179 grams. This was placed in an evidence bag, marked, sealed, and lodged. Investigations are underway.

