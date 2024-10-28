“It’s just a small amount I got buddy” – shopkeeper tells cops about ganja 

Latest update October 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A shopkeeper was on Saturday arrested after police found on his premises a quantity of Marijuana at Five Miles, Arakaka, North West District.
In a Press release police said on Saturday at about 07:25 hours, at Five Miles, Arakaka, North West District, a party of policemen conducted a cordon and search exercise on the residence and business premises (shop) of Errol Belgrave.
Police requested to search his shop, to which Belgrave consented. While searching the shop, a brown box on the floor containing several black plastic bags was observed. Upon searching the box, a bulky black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. Belgrave stated, “It’s just a small amount I got, buddy.”
A further search inside the same box unearthed two other bulky black plastic bags – one containing several small transparent ziplock bags with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis, and the other contained an additional quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.
Belgrave was told of the suspicion and offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “I does sell some of this thing, and the rest I does boil for my son cause he’s trouble with asthma.” He was arrested and escorted, along with the suspected cannabis to the Arakaka Police Outpost, where the suspected narcotics was weighed in his presence and amounted to 494.7 grams. The suspected narcotics was then sealed, marked, and lodged. Belgrave was later cautioned and submitted a statement under caution. He was then documented and placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing.
